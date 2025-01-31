UN Aims To Ensure Green And Sustainable Future For All Residents Of Azerbaijan
Date
1/31/2025 9:07:08 AM
Nazrin Abdul
The UN's goal is to provide all residents of Azerbaijan with a
green and sustainable future.
Azernews reports that this was stated by
Vladanka Andreyeva, the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, in a
statement to journalists on the sidelines of the“High-level
Strategic Prioritization” event held in Baku.
The event was part of the Framework Document on Cooperation
between the UN and Azerbaijan on Sustainable Development
(2026-2030).
“We look forward to identifying how we can better support
national efforts to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals,
as well as 17 global and national mine action targets. Our goal is
to leave no one behind and ensure a 'green' and sustainable future
for all residents of Azerbaijan,” she said.
According to Andreyeva, the most important priority areas will
be determined during today's meetings.
“We will continue to work in this direction. Under the current
cooperation agreement, we have four strategic priorities: inclusive
economic growth, strengthening institutions, combating climate
change, and expanding the rights and opportunities of women and
girls. We will maintain focus on these areas,” she added.
She also emphasized that continued cooperation with Azerbaijan
in the fields of renewable energy and climate initiatives remains a
key focus of the UN.
“Currently, we are discussing the best ways to implement
initiatives and presidential programs related to COP29 and adapt
them to the Azerbaijani context. These include developing renewable
energy sources, fostering regional partnerships, updating
nationally determined contributions, and implementing a
comprehensive 'green' economy plan. This will be a central part of
our new cooperation framework,” Andreyeva concluded.
