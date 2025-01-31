Egyptians Protest Against Plans To Displace Palestinians From Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- Thousands of Egyptian citizens staged a mass demonstration in the border city of Rafah on Friday in protest against attempts to forcibly evict the Palestinians from Gaza Strip into the Egyptian northwestern governorate of Northern Sinai.

The raised Palestinian flags and banners with anti-eviction slogans such as "Palestine cause is a red line," Palestinians have right to statehood," "Palestine is at the core of our hearts," and "son of desert and son of Nile are against eviction."

The protesters include people from all walks of life, including MPs, politicians, trade unionists, and civil society activists.

The protest came in response to recent remarks by US President Donald Trump that Egypt and Jordan should take in the Palestinians from the war-ravaged Gaza Strip - a suggestion that was rejected by both Egypt, Jordan and the Palestinian movement Hamas. (end)

