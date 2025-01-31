Maha Kumbh 2025: Cop Suspended After Viral Video Shows Him Pouring Ash Into Food For Devotees

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Authorities suspended a officer in Prayagraj after a showed him pouring ash into food being prepared for devotees at a bhandara during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Trans Ganga, Kuldeep Singh, ordered the suspension of the SHO Brijesh Tiwari after an initial inquiry found him guilty.

The incident took place on Thursday night near Bhavapur Toll Plaza Road when the locals were preparing meals for devotees walking towards the Sangam on foot.

According to reports, Brijesh Tiwari, Station House Officer (SHO) of Soraon police station, was angry that the bhandara was being organised without police permission. The SHO first asked the locals to vacate the area, but when they refused to comply, he poured ash into one of the food vessels.

The video has sparked outrage and has gone viral on social media.

As the video came to the notice of higher police authorities, a probe was ordered into the matter.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Soraon, who led the inquiry, found the SHO guilty in his preliminary report.

The DCP also directed the ACP to conduct a thorough probe into the case.

