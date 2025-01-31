Houston-Based IT MSP M7 Services, LLC Further Extends Footprint With The Acquisition Of Ohio-Based MSP Hobatek, LLC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Addition of Hobatek, LLC Enhances M7's National Reach and Resources

HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M7 Services, a leading provider of managed IT services and solutions, is excited to announce the of Hobatek, LLC, an Ohio-based IT services firm specializing in managed IT, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in M7 Services' growth strategy, expanding its footprint and strengthening its resources to better serve its clients.

Hobatek, LLC has built a strong reputation for delivering tailored IT solutions and exceptional customer support to businesses across Ohio. This acquisition will enable M7 Services to integrate Hobatek's skilled team and expertise, enhancing its ability to provide accredited and scalable IT solutions across a broader market.

"This acquisition represents a major step forward for M7 Services as we continue to grow and expand our reach," said Charif Zahrane, Managing Partner and CINO at M7 Services. "Hobatek, LLC shares our commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and fostering client success, making this partnership a perfect fit."

The integration of Hobatek's resources will enable M7 Services to offer enhanced services, including:



Expanded National Presence: Strengthening M7 Services' position in the Midwest market.



Increased Technical Expertise: Adding accredited IT professionals to bolster M7's capabilities.

Broader Service Offerings: Leveraging Hobatek's specialized services to deliver even more comprehensive IT solutions to clients.

The transaction aligns with M7 Services' mission to empower businesses with innovative IT solutions and exceptional service.

The acquisition has successfully closed and integration activities have already begun. Both companies will work together to ensure a seamless transition for Hobatek's existing clients and staff.

About M7 Services

Since its inception in 2014, M7 Services has been recognized as a leading provider of managed IT services and solutions for the hospitality industry, offering unmatched technical expertise and exceptional customer service to thousands of hotel customers across North America. With a comprehensive offering including 24x7 full-service Helpdesk support, project management services, new hotel builds, property transition support, and PCI compliance solutions, M7 Services is dedicated to the continuous development and improvement of the systems and protocols used by clients to identify and deploy the most advanced technologies throughout their organizations. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company maintains operations in the U.S., Mexico, and the Philippines and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies for three consecutive years from 2019 to 2021.

More information about M7 Services can be found at .

About Hobatek LLC

Hobatek LLC is an Ohio-based IT services provider offering a wide range of IT support, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions to businesses. Known for its customer-centric approach and tailored IT strategies, Hobatek has been a trusted partner for businesses across the region.

More information about Hobatek can be found at .

