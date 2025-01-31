NFV Market Growth Accelerated By 5G Expansion Edge Computing And Scalable Software Solutions Driving Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Function Virtualization was USD 30.78 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 229.20 Bn by 2032, growing at a 25.03% CAGR from 2024 to 2032.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The growth of the Network Function Virtualization (NFV) market is driven by the increasing demand for flexible, scalable network solutions and the shift from hardware-based to software-defined infrastructures. NFV enables more agile, cost-effective network management, particularly in telecommunications.The Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market was valued at USD 30.78 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 229.20 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 25.03% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Get Sample Copy of Report:Some of Major Keyplayers:- Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco NFV Infrastructure, Cisco Virtualized Packet Core)- VMware, Inc. (vCloud NFV, vSphere)- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (FusionSphere, CloudEPC)- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson NFV Infrastructure, Ericsson Cloud Core)- Nokia (CloudBand, AirFrame)- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE NFV System, HPE Helion OpenStack)- Dell Inc. (Dell NFV Ready Bundle, Dell OpenStack Cloud)- Juniper Networks, Inc. (Contrail Cloud, Contrail Networking)- NEC Corporation (UNIVERGE NFV, NEC Cloud-Native Core)- Affirmed Networks (Mobile Content Cloud, Virtualized Evolved Packet Core)- Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc. (Ribbon Cloud-Native Core, Ribbon SBC)- ZTE Corporation (ZTE NFV Solution, ZTE Cloud Core)- Intel Corporation (Intel Network Builders, Intel Xeon Scalable Processors)- Oracle Corporation (Oracle Communications Cloud Native Core, Oracle OpenStack)- Fujitsu Limited (Fujitsu NFV Solution, Fujitsu Cloud Service)- Ciena Corporation (Blue Planet, Ciena CloudWave)- ECI Telecom (ECI NFV Solution, ECI CloudWave)- Metaswitch Networks (Metaswitch Cloud Native Core, Metaswitch Cloud Connect)- Mavenir Systems (Mavenir NFV Solution, Mavenir Cloud-Native Core)- Radisys Corporation (Radisys NFV Solution, Radisys Cloud-Native Core)NFV Market Growth Driven by Shift to Scalable Software Solutions and Cost-Effective Network ManagementSignificant growth of the Network Function Virtualization (NFV) market is due to the increasing demand for flexible and scalable network solutions. Enterprises are moving away from restrictions on how network infrastructure was based on hardware to software-based and virtualization-based infrastructure that can run on commodity hardware. The decoupling of network functions from dedicated hardware brought in by NFV is what makes network management more agile and cost-effective. The change will be especially valuable within Telecoms where businesses are attempting to both manage operational expenditure lower and increase the operational effectiveness of their network infrastructures.5G Expansion and Edge Computing Fuel Rapid Growth of NFV Market with Increased Network FlexibilityIn addition, the expanding need for high-performance computing as well as the development of 5G networks is also driving the growth of the market. With 5G being rolled out across the globe, service providers are embracing NFV to manage the complex demands that define the architecture of 5G, including ultra-low latency and extremely high bandwidth. With the demand for edge computing and additional network flexibility to support devices and applications, this only serves to accelerate the need for NFV. The increasing trend of network slicing that enables operators to develop tailored network instances for distinct purposes is another factor fueling demand for NFV-based solutions.NFV Market Growth Driven by Solutions Virtual Appliances and Core Network Advancements in 2023 and BeyondBy Component: Solutions accounted for the highest share in the NFV market in 2023 and are expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period (CAGR). This development is fueled by the growing need for dynamic, scalable, and affordable network designs. With the gradual shift of enterprises towards virtualized networks, the requirement of solutions having automation, fast service deployment, and efficient network management, is only increasing day by day. Such advantages enable NFV solutions to become an integral part of industries transforming with changing technological needs.By Application: Virtual appliances are anticipated to hold a vast portion of the Network Function Virtualization (NFV) market in 2023, attributed to their delivery of cost-effective, scalable, and efficient solutions for service providers. With these appliances, organizations can virtualize networking functions on commodity hardware, which lowers capital expenditures and improves flexibility and operational efficiency.The core network segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market during the period of 2024 to 2032. With operators moving toward 5G and beyond, deployment of NFV-based solutions for core network functions like traffic management, routing, and security is growing. NFV is a key technology for next-generation generation network architectures because it allows for more flexible and agile core network management and architecture.Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market Segmentation:By Component- Solutions- Orchestration and Automation- ServicesBy Virtualized Network Functions- Compute- Storage- NetworkBy Application- Virtual Appliance- Core NetworkBy Organization Size- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises- Large EnterprisesBy End Users- Service Providers- Data Centers- EnterprisesEnquiry Before Buy this Report:North America Leads Cognitive Assessment Market in 2023 with Asia Pacific Set for Fast GrowthNorth America accounted for the largest share of the cognitive assessment and training market in 2023, due to the presence of advanced technological infrastructure, high adoption of AI-driven solutions, and increasing emphasis on employee development in several industries across the region. North America is also expected to dominate the overall market share owing to a high presence of market-leading players and higher investments in both education technology and healthcare.Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The increasing growth rate is the result of advances in technology, growing investments in education, and the further emergence of the economy Billions in other nations, especially India and China are becoming more integrated into the digital learning platform. Moreover, the increasing recognition of cognitive training advantages in enhancing learning productivity and performance at work is also supplementing market growth in the region.Recent Developments:- In October 2024, Juniper Networks is driving network transformation with NFV and SDN, helping service providers reduce costs and improve operational efficiency.- In December 2024, Ribbon Communications expanded its partnership with Pioneer to enhance network capabilities, integrating advanced optical networking solutions for improved connectivity and services.Access Complete Report:Table of Content:1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market Segmentation, By Component8. Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market Segmentation, By Virtualized Network Functions9. Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market Segmentation, By Application10. Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market Segmentation, By Organization Size11. Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market Segmentation, By End Users12. Regional Analysis13. Company Profiles14. Use Cases and Best Practices15. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

