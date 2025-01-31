Budget Session: President Murmu Highlights Inclusive Growth, Welfare Initiatives
Date
1/31/2025 6:16:32 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- President Droupadi Murmu on Friday emphasised the government's commitment to inclusive development, stating the success of a nation is ensured only when it adheres to fundamental principles.
In her address to the joint sitting of Parliament, she said ,”My government has always placed the fundamental principles outlined by our constitution at the core of its policies”.
Highlighting the government's ideology, she underscored that“service” remains the guiding force behind policy decisions.
“My government firmly believes that serving 140 crore citizens is its foremost duty, and it is working with utmost sensitivity in this direction,” she said.
In her speech, President Murmu detailed key welfare initiatives aimed at empowering marginalised communities. She announced the expansion of the PM-Suraj Yojana to facilitate easy loans for backward sections of society and sanitation workers.
Additionally, she emphasised efforts to ensure accessibility of government schemes for differently-abled individuals, noting that over one crore Divyang ID cards have been issued to date.
Addressing the welfare of sanitation workers, she mentioned the extension of the“Namaste Yojana” to include all individuals engaged in cleanliness work.
The initiative aims to recognise their contributions and improve their working conditions.
The President reiterated the government's commitment to a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India), emphasising a saturation approach to welfare schemes.
“With the goal to ensure that no one is left behind in the journey of a 'Viksit Bharat,' my government is working with a saturation approach,” she stated, reaffirming the administration's resolve to reach every citizen with its policies.
