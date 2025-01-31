Farmers Alerted As Gujarat Braces For Rainfall From Feb 2-4

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, Jan 31 (IANS) As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light, scattered rainfall in parts of Gujarat between February 2 to 4, the Gujarat Directorate of has urged farmers to take necessary precautions to protect their from potential damage.

The rainfall is predicted in parts of the state, including Valsad, Navsari, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Aravalli, Dahod, and Mahisagar districts.

Ensuring crop safety remains a top priority for the state government, especially due to unpredictable weather conditions.

To mitigate crop loss due to unseasonal rain, the Directorate of Agriculture has issued several advisories for farmers.

"Those with harvested produce left in open fields should immediately move it to a safe, covered location or adequately cover it with plastic sheets or tarpaulins to prevent moisture damage. To further safeguard stored crops, farmers are advised to cover crop heaps properly and create soil bunds around them to prevent water accumulation and subsequent spoilage," the Agriculture Directorate said.

It also advised to temporarily suspend the use of pesticides and fertilisers during this period to avoid unnecessary chemical exposure due to rain.

Distributors and sellers of seeds and fertilisers must also take preventive measures by ensuring that stock is securely stored in warehouses to avoid moisture damage, it said.

Meanwhile, traders and farmers operating at Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) are advised to take necessary precautions to prevent damage to stored grains and produce. Farmers should also consider postponing the sale of their agricultural produce at APMC markets during the predicted rain period to prevent losses.

Unseasonal rainfall has significantly impacted agriculture in Gujarat, leading to substantial crop damage.

In March 2023, unseasonal rain affected 42,000 hectares of crops across 198 talukas in 30 districts, with rainfall ranging from 1 mm to 47 mm. This unexpected weather event led to considerable losses for farmers in the region. In November 2023, unseasonal rain accompanied by thunderstorms affected over 230 talukas in Gujarat, resulting in 27 fatalities due to lightning strikes.

The state government initiated a comprehensive survey to assess the extent of crop damage, with plans to compensate affected farmers according to State Disaster Response Fund guidelines.

In October 2024, the Cotton Association of India reported a projected 7.4 per cent decline in India's cotton production for the 2024/25 season, primarily due to reduced planting areas and damage from excessive rainfall.

In Gujarat, the leading cotton-producing state, many farmers shifted from cotton to groundnuts, seeking better returns, leading to a decrease in cotton cultivation.