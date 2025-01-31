Ukraine's General Staff Confirms Strike On Oil Refinery In Volgograd Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Units of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces and the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, in coordination with other Ukrainian Defense Forces formations, struck LLC Lukoil-Volgogradnaftopererabotka in Russia's Volgograd region on the night of January 31.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian announced this via , according to Ukrinform.

This is one of Russia's ten largest oil refineries by design capacity and plays a role in supplying the Russian military.

"Flames and explosions were observed in the vicinity of this key facility for the occupiers. The results of the strike are being assessed. Efforts to target strategic infrastructure that directly impacts the Russian Armed Forces' capability to sustain combat operations against Ukraine will persist," the General Staff added.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces / Facebook

Earlier reports said that a group of drones carried out an attack on an oil refinery in the Volgograd region on the night of January 31.