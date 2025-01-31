Azerbaijan To Align National Priorities With New UN Framework For 2026-2030
Date
1/31/2025 5:07:55 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
It is important that ensuring alignment between Azerbaijan's
National Priorities and the New UN Framework Document.
Azernews reports that Huseyn Huseynov, Chairman
of the Department of Sustainable Development and Social Policy at
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy and Secretary of the National
Coordination Council for Sustainable Development, discussed the
importance of aligning the government's priorities with the new
framework document in his speech at the "High-level Strategic
Prioritization" event in Baku. The event was part of the
UN-Azerbaijan Cooperation Framework on Sustainable Development
Issues (2026-2030).
Huseynov explained that Azerbaijan's relations with the UN are
based on five-year framework documents. The current framework
document, covering the period from 2021 to 2025, will conclude this
year, with many economic, environmental, and social projects
nearing completion.
"The main goal of today's seminar is to prepare a new framework
document covering the years 2026-2030, which will replace the
current one," Huseynov said. "A key objective is to align the UN's
upcoming projects within the new framework with Azerbaijan's
national priorities."
He stressed the need to harmonize the priorities outlined in
"Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic
Development" with the new framework, including the objectives of
the first State Program, "The Great Return."
Huseynov added that the document should also incorporate
international initiatives, especially national goals, priorities,
and indicators under the Sustainable Development Goals. Promoting
sustainable financing and supporting related projects will be vital
components of the new framework, he concluded.
