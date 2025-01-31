Azerbaijan To Align National Priorities With New UN Framework For 2026-2030

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

It is important that ensuring alignment between Azerbaijan's National Priorities and the New UN Framework Document.

Azernews reports that Huseyn Huseynov, Chairman of the Department of Sustainable Development and Social Policy at Azerbaijan's of and Secretary of the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development, discussed the importance of aligning the government's priorities with the new framework document in his speech at the "High-level Strategic Prioritization" event in Baku. The event was part of the UN-Azerbaijan Cooperation Framework on Sustainable Development Issues (2026-2030).

Huseynov explained that Azerbaijan's relations with the UN are based on five-year framework documents. The current framework document, covering the period from 2021 to 2025, will conclude this year, with many economic, environmental, and social projects nearing completion.

"The main goal of today's seminar is to prepare a new framework document covering the years 2026-2030, which will replace the current one," Huseynov said. "A key objective is to align the UN's upcoming projects within the new framework with Azerbaijan's national priorities."

He stressed the need to harmonize the priorities outlined in "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development" with the new framework, including the objectives of the first State Program, "The Great Return."

Huseynov added that the document should also incorporate international initiatives, especially national goals, priorities, and indicators under the Sustainable Development Goals. Promoting sustainable financing and supporting related projects will be vital components of the new framework, he concluded.