Qatar's Permanent Representative To UN Meets Envoy For Syria

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani met with United Nations Special Envoy for Syria H E Geir Pedersen.

During the meeting, the Qatar's continued support for the efforts of the Office of the UN Special Envoy to Syria in facilitating a comprehensive process led by Syria was emphasised.

Her Excellency reiterated Qatar's firm position in supporting the choices of Syrian people and providing all forms of assistance to achieve their aspirations for progress and prosperity.