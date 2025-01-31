Exor Press Release - 2025 Corporate Calendar
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, 31 January 2025
EXOR N.V. PUBLISHES ITS 2025 CORPORATE CALENDAR
EXOR N.V. announced today the following Corporate Calendar for 2025:
26 March 2025 : Board of Directors Meeting for the approval of the Company's 2024 Annual Report 22 May 2025 : Annual General Meeting of shareholders for the adoption of the Company's 2024 financial Statements 17 September 2025 : Board of Directors Meeting for the approval of the Company's 2025 Half-Year Financial Report
The 2025 Corporate Calendar will be available on Exor's corporate website under the Corporate Calendar section.
Any changes will be disclosed to the market on a timely basis.
