Obama heavily criticizes Trump
(MENAFN) Former President Barack Obama expressed strong concerns about the policies of President Donald Trump during a speech at Hamilton College in New York. Obama criticized Trump’s protectionist economic measures, immigration crackdown, fiscal policies, and treatment of the media. He particularly opposed the tariffs imposed by Trump on the US’s trading partners, warning that they would not benefit America. However, Obama stated that his concerns went beyond the tariffs, highlighting the threat to universities that refuse to hand over students involved in free speech, referring to actions against pro-Palestinian protests.
He also condemned the Trump administration's actions, such as pressuring law firms and restricting access to the Oval Office for AP journalists, calling these actions contrary to American values. Obama reflected on the difference in response to media restrictions, noting that if he had ever taken similar steps, the reaction would have been very different. He concluded his speech with a note on the unpredictable nature of history, acknowledging periods of conflict and danger. In response to Obama’s remarks, Trump had previously criticized him as a divisive figure during the election race.
