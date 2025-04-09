403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Announces Implementation of 104 Percent Tariff on China
(MENAFN) The White House announced that the United States will implement a 104 percent tariff on China, starting Wednesday.
This decision was confirmed by White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday. According to Leavitt, "There will be 104 percent tariffs going into effect on China tonight at midnight."
President Donald Trump is of the opinion that China "has to make a deal" with the US, as stated by Leavitt. She further remarked, "It was a mistake for China to retaliate."
In the event that China reaches out for negotiations, Leavitt assured that Trump would be "incredibly gracious."
However, she emphasized that the president's focus will remain on what benefits the American people. Leavitt also mentioned, "The Chinese want to make a deal. They just don't know how to do it."
Following Trump's announcement last week, nearly 70 countries have reached out to the US to initiate discussions on tariffs.
Leavitt confirmed this, stating that these nations are eager to begin negotiations with the administration.
Additionally, Trump recently declared the imposition of a 10 percent minimum tariff on all imports, as well as increased reciprocal tariffs on some of the US's largest trading partners, including China and the European Union.
Leavitt also disclosed that Trump met with his trade team earlier on Tuesday, where he instructed them to work on "tailor-made trade deals with each and every country that calls up this administration to strike a deal."
When asked whether Trump is contemplating delaying the tariff implementation, Leavitt responded that the president has not expressed any intention to postpone or extend the tariffs. She indicated that the tariffs are expected to take effect as planned.
This decision was confirmed by White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday. According to Leavitt, "There will be 104 percent tariffs going into effect on China tonight at midnight."
President Donald Trump is of the opinion that China "has to make a deal" with the US, as stated by Leavitt. She further remarked, "It was a mistake for China to retaliate."
In the event that China reaches out for negotiations, Leavitt assured that Trump would be "incredibly gracious."
However, she emphasized that the president's focus will remain on what benefits the American people. Leavitt also mentioned, "The Chinese want to make a deal. They just don't know how to do it."
Following Trump's announcement last week, nearly 70 countries have reached out to the US to initiate discussions on tariffs.
Leavitt confirmed this, stating that these nations are eager to begin negotiations with the administration.
Additionally, Trump recently declared the imposition of a 10 percent minimum tariff on all imports, as well as increased reciprocal tariffs on some of the US's largest trading partners, including China and the European Union.
Leavitt also disclosed that Trump met with his trade team earlier on Tuesday, where he instructed them to work on "tailor-made trade deals with each and every country that calls up this administration to strike a deal."
When asked whether Trump is contemplating delaying the tariff implementation, Leavitt responded that the president has not expressed any intention to postpone or extend the tariffs. She indicated that the tariffs are expected to take effect as planned.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment