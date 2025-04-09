403
US tax organization plans on firing 25 percent of its workers
(MENAFN) The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is set to reduce its workforce by approximately 20,000 employees, according to The Washington Post, citing internal documents and sources. This move is part of a broader effort by the White House to cut federal spending. President Donald Trump’s administration, which launched a program on January 20 aimed at eliminating waste and bureaucracy, is pushing for these reductions. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, is at the forefront of this initiative to streamline operations and reduce spending by $2 trillion by 2026.
As part of the downsizing, the IRS will close its Office of Civil Rights and Compliance, cutting around 130 jobs in a division responsible for protecting taxpayers from discrimination. The remaining staff will likely be reassigned to other departments. An internal email cited by the newspaper stated that the downsizing aims to improve IRS efficiency and effectiveness.
Earlier this year, more than 4,000 IRS employees took deferred resignations, and 7,000 probationary workers were laid off in February, though they are expected to return due to court orders. It’s unclear if these earlier layoffs are included in the new cuts. The IRS had about 100,000 employees in January.
In addition to the IRS cuts, the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) have also faced significant staff reductions. USIP lost up to half of its 600-person workforce, with some employees receiving severance offers. USAID, according to reports, will eliminate all remaining jobs by September, with its functions being absorbed by the State Department.
In addition to the IRS cuts, the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) have also faced significant staff reductions. USIP lost up to half of its 600-person workforce, with some employees receiving severance offers. USAID, according to reports, will eliminate all remaining jobs by September, with its functions being absorbed by the State Department.
