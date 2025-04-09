Our Lives Will Be Better By Following What PM Modi, Gurus Say: CM Rekha Gupta

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the Navkar Mahamantra Day event, saying that if one follows what he and spiritual gurus say, then "our lives will be better".

Addressing the World Navkar Mahamantra Day, CM Gupta said, "We all heard what PM Modi said, and after him, there is nothing left to speak as he beautifully wove sentiments of all people in one thread. If we follow what PM Modi and our Gurus say, assimilating it in our lives will be our 'bhakti (devotion)'."

On the occasion, she also complimented the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) team for the excellent organisation of the event at 6,000 places across the world parallely and lakhs of people participating in it.

BJP National General Secretary and former MP Anil Jain congratulated the JITO team for the wonderful organisation of the Navkar Mahamantra event.

According to Jain, the event must have increased the enthusiasm in the people across the world and inspired the communities.

Notably, PM Modi, while addressing the event at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, unveiled a set of nine powerful resolutions, 'Nav Sankalps', aimed at building a more sustainable, healthy, and prosperous future for the nation.

The nine pledges were saving water, planting 'Ek ped Maa ke Naam', dedicated to environmental conservation through afforestation, practicing cleanliness and hygiene as part of the ongoing Swachh Bharat Mission, adopting 'Vocal for Local' approach, 'Desh Darshan', natural farming, healthier lifestyles, embracing yoga and sports in their daily lives and helping the poor and supporting those in need.

The event, a global initiative, saw participation from people across more than 108 countries, aimed at promoting peace and universal harmony.

The occasion focused on the collective recitation of the revered Navkar Mahamantra, a central tenet of Jainism.

Highlighting the significance of the Navkar Mantra, PM Modi said: "It says believe in yourself. The enemy is not outside, it is inside us. Negative thinking, dishonesty, selfishness, these are the enemies and winning over them is the real victory..."

Navkar Mahamantra Divas precedes Mahavir Jayanti, which falls on April 10 this year.

The festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, who was born in 615 BC.