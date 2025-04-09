403
UN Chief Rejects Trump, Netanyahu Proposal Regarding Gaza Relocation
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres rejected a proposal put forward by United States Leader Donald Trump and Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, which suggested relocating the people of Gaza to other countries.
Guterres described the plan as a breach of international law.
In response to a question from a news agency about the controversial proposal, Guterres emphasized, "Palestinians must be able to live in a Palestinian state, side by side with an Israeli state. That is the only solution that can bring peace to the Middle East."
He further added that forcibly displacing Palestinians "is something that is against international law."
When questioned about Netanyahu’s statement that Gaza’s residents are being "locked" in the enclave, Guterres highlighted the critical need for medical evacuations and pointed out that "everything must be done to increase the number of medical evacuations."
On the topic of the term "genocide," Guterres commented that "The situation is sufficiently horrible not to be worried with the semantics."
He also stated that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is the right body to assess whether genocide is taking place and expressed his respect for the decisions made by the ICJ, adding, "I respect the decisions of the International Court of Justice."
Furthermore, the UN Secretary-General condemned the ongoing suffering of Palestinians, describing it as "collective punishment" that can never be justified. He called for an immediate cessation of such actions.
