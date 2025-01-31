EQS-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

Knorr-Bremse Renews CEO Marc Llistosella's Contract

31.01.2025 / 09:24 CET/CEST

Knorr-Bremse Renews CEO Marc Llistosella's Contract

The Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG has renewed Marc Llistosella's contract unanimously, extending it for five years as of January 1, 2026

Early contract renewal recognizes success of the BOOST strategy program and strengthens continuity in the Knorr-Bremse Executive Board Marc Llistosella has been the Chief Executive Officer of Knorr-Bremse since January 2023

Munich, January 31, 2025 – Marc Llistosella is going to remain the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Knorr-Bremse AG for a further five years, as announced today in Munich by the global market leader for braking systems and leading supplier of other rail and commercial vehicle systems. Its Supervisory Board has renewed Marc Llistosella's contract early until December 2030, extending it by five years. The employees' representatives support this appointment, too, which led to the Supervisory Board's decision being taken unanimously. Llistosella's contract was due to run until the end of 2025. Dr. Reinhard Ploss, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG, said: “Marc Llistosella is a leadership figure with outstanding strategy skills and highly entrepreneurial team spirit. These are things that he has demonstrated impressively over the last two years. With the global BOOST 2026 strategy program, Marc Llistosella and his Executive Board team took on the major challenges at great speed and have already implemented strategically important initiatives to keep Knorr-Bremse developing successfully as a global market and technology leader. Despite a tense economic situation globally, our company is today once again making an impression with its operational strength. On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I am delighted that Marc Llistosella will continue to shape the future of Knorr-Bremse as its CEO and that we will continue the Knorr-Bremse success story together. By renewing his contract early, we wish to honor his contribution to this success.” Marc Llistosella, Chief Executive Officer of Knorr-Bremse AG: “I am pleased to have the opportunity to continue shaping the future of Knorr-Bremse together with my Executive Board team and colleagues around the world. We are in the middle of the company's strategic transformation and have set out to do a great deal to make Knorr-Bremse fit for the future in all areas. Our clear priorities are profitability, sustainable growth and added value. We are implementing our strategy with determination. I give my thanks to Reinhard Ploss and the entire Supervisory Board for their confidence in me and look forward to continuing working together closely and trustingly.” Media Contact Alexander Stechert-Mayerhöfer, Senior Vice President Corporate Communications Phone: +49 89 3547 1942 , e-Mail: ... Contact Investor Relations: Andreas Spitzauer, Head of Investor Relations Phone: +49 89 3547 182310 , e-Mail: ... About Knorr-Bremse Knorr-Bremse (ISIN: DE000KBX1006, ticker symbol: KBX) is the global market and technology leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other rail and commercial vehicle systems. Knorr-Bremse's products make a decisive contribution to greater safety and energy efficiency on rail tracks and roads around the world. More than 32,000 employees at over 100 locations in 30 countries develop and produce innovative solutions and services that meet the highest technological standards. In 2023, Knorr-Bremse's two divisions together generated revenues of approximately € 7.9 billion. For 120 years, the company has been at the cutting edge of its industries, driving innovation in mobility and transportation technologies with a leading edge in connected system solutions. Knorr-Bremse is one of Germany's most successful industrial companies and profits from the key global megatrends: urbanization, sustainability, digitalization, and mobility.

