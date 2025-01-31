Bein Extends ATP Tour Rights Deal Across MENA Until 2028

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

THE PENINSULA

DOHA: beIN Group (beIN), the global sports, entertainment and media group, has renewed its exclusive agreement with ATP Media, the broadcast arm of the ATP Tour, for its ATP Tour broadcast rights in 24 countries across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) until 2028.

The renewed agreement, which started in 2014, ensures that the company's flagship sports channels, beIN Sports, continue to deliver unparalleled coverage of the ATP Tour, including all ATP Masters 1000 events, all ATP 500 events, certain ATP 250 events and the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals.

The ATP Tour features the world's best players competing across more than 60 events in 30-plus countries every season. beIN Sports will bring all the top ATP Tour action to the MENA region, as well as to subscribers in Australia and Southeast Asia, where the network also holds exclusive broadcast rights.

Mohammad Al Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA, said:“We are proud of our decade long partnership with ATP Media that has brought millions of viewers across the MENA region some of the best tennis action in the world the undisputed home of tennis in the region, beIN Sports has long been committed to providing unrivalled coverage of both men's and women's tennis across our network of channels to nurture the growing passion for the sport in the region. We look forward to continuing working with ATP Media and the ATP and other major sporting organisations to inspire the next generation of fans for years to come.”

Mark Webster, CEO of ATP Media, said:“It was a very easy decision for us to renew our long-standing partnership with beIN Sports in the MENA region. beIN Sports has continually demonstrated many of the same values ATP Media strives for in terms of a pursuit of excellence and innovation to ensure that the ATP Tour is seen in the best possible light by its millions of fans around the world. We look forward to continuing to work with beIN Sports over the coming years.”

With the ATP Tour remaining a part of beIN Sports' extensive sports portfolio, this agreement solidifies its position as the leading destination for tennis fans in the region. beIN Sports is the only broadcaster in MENA with exclusive rights to both the ATP and WTA Tours, alongside all the other Grand Slams.

Earlier this month, beIN also announced the extension of its exclusive rights to the Australian Open in MENA through to 2029.