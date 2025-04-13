UK Supports Ukraine Not Just For Now But Also For 100 Years Into The Future - Minister For Europe

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The United Kingdom fully supports Ukraine, not just for now, but for 100 years into the future. Support for Ukraine, as well as for European and Euro-Atlantic security more broadly, must be doubled.

This was stated by UK Minister for Europe Stephen Doughty during a discussion panel at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“That is a brutal attack (Russia's war against Ukraine – ed.) on the values that all of us in this room stand for. So I think we must absolutely recognize what's at stake here. That's why we as the UK are 100% ironclad in our support behind Ukraine, not just for now, but for 100 years into the future. It's why we're working with our NATO partners and allies here... And it's why we must double down, not only on the support for Ukraine, but also for European, Euro-Atlantic security more generally - that's what we're doing,” he said.

The British minister emphasized that Russia's actions are not just aggression against Ukraine. It's the other hybrid and destabilizing activities that Russians prosecute across continents against democracies more generally.

“This has consequences for all of us... if those principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty are not abided by,” he stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, the Antalya Diplomatic Forum is taking place in Türkiye from April 11 to 13. In his opening remarks, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that to end Russia's war against Ukraine through a just and sustainable peace agreement remains a priority for Türkiye.

In an interview with Ukrinform following his participation in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that the world understands the need and importance of ending the war in Ukraine in a just manner, as it directly affects the security situation in other regions of the world.

Photo credit: PA