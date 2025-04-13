Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Shusha Holds Deep Significance For The Turkic World Turkish Official

Shusha Holds Deep Significance For The Turkic World Turkish Official


2025-04-13 03:12:32
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The relationship between Kayseri and Shusha is a source of pride for us. Shusha is not only a symbol for Azerbaijan, but also a flag and emblem for the entire Turkic world.

Azernews reports that this was stated by Hulusi Akar, Chairman of the National Defense Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, during an interview with journalists in Shusha.

Hulusi Akar expressed pride in the reconstruction and development being carried out in the liberated territories:

MENAFN13042025000195011045ID1109424735

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search