US Ambassador Responds To Russian Missile Attack On Sumy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has responded to Russia's April 13 missile attack on Sumy.

According to Ukrinform, the diplomat shared her statement on social media platform X .

"Today, Palm Sunday, Russia launched ballistic missiles on Sumy - killing 32 Ukrainian civilians & injuring 99. Reports indicate, as in Kryvyi Rih, cluster munitions were used, increasing the devastation and harm to civilians. Our prayers are with the people of Sumy," she wrote.

Russian army strikes Sumy with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles - Budanov

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, in turn, said that today's Russian attack on civilian targets in Sumy on Palm Sunday "crosses any line of decency."

"As a former military leader, I understand targeting and this is wrong. It is why President Trump is working hard to end this war," Kellogg wrote on X .

On April 13, Russian forces struck central Sumy with two ballistic missiles.

According to the latest data from Ukraine's State Emergency Service, the missile strike on Sumy on April 13 killed 32 people and injured 99 others, including 11 children.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Ukraine was sharing detailed information about the attack with its partners and international institutions and urged all capitals and headquarters to react strongly to this crime.