Enemy Airstrike On Village In Donetsk Region Leaves One Dead, Three Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian military carried out an airstrike on the village of Novokhatske in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region, killing one civilian and injuring three more.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on its Facebook page, according to Ukrinform.

"On April 13, 2025, at 12:30, enemy troops launched an airstrike on the village of Novokhatske, Volnovakha district. Preliminary information indicates that the aggressor state used the UMPB D-30SN system. The central part of the village was struck, killing a 67-year-old woman who was riding a bicycle at the time,” the statement said.

The attack also injured three civilians: two men aged 51 and 58, and an 87-year-old retired woman. The victims sustained shrapnel wounds to their hands and contusions.

Under the procedural guidance of the Volnovakha District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation into the war crime was launched in accordance with Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported, in the Donetsk region, Russian forces targeted a civilian car with an FPV drone, injuring three individuals.