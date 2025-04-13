Mannai Infotech Recognised As 2025 'Google Cloud Country Partner Of The Year For The Middle East'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mannai InfoTech, an ICT division of Mannai Trading Company WLL, has been recognised as the 2025 Google Cloud Country Partner of the Year for the Middle East. This distinguished accolade underscores Mannai's pivotal role in accelerating Qatar's digital transformation and shaping the future of cloud technology across the region.

The award celebrates Mannai InfoTech's outstanding success in driving large-scale digital transformation initiatives, leveraging Google Cloud's cutting-edge capabilities, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI. By integrating these breakthrough technologies, Mannai has redefined customer experiences and delivered measurable impact, empowering businesses to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive digital economy.

In 2024, Mannai InfoTech's Google Cloud business witnessed a remarkable growth, fueled by its strategic focus on AI-driven solutions and the expansion of its Google Cloud team to address the surging demand for next-generation technologies. This sustained investment has solidified Mannai's position as a leading force in AI-powered innovation in Qatar, reinforcing its commitment to helping enterprises harness the full potential of cloud transformation.

“Google Cloud's Partner Awards recognize partners who have created outsized value for customers through the delivery of innovative solutions and a high level of expertise,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud.“We're proud to announce Mannai InfoTech as a 2025 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and celebrate their impact enabling customer success over the past year.”

Mannai InfoTech's Senior Vice President, Binu M. R., said,“This recognition marks the beginning of a new era for Mannai InfoTech. Our goal is to help enterprises embrace AI, cloud, and generative innovations that accelerate digital transformation at scale. As we continue to expand our operations, we are poised to extend our expertise beyond Qatar into the strategic markets across the EMEA region. By doing so, we are ensuring that Qatar remains at the forefront of the global AI revolution while setting new benchmarks in cloud-driven business excellence.”

Mannai InfoTech's Senior Director for Digital Technology and AI, Aibi Abraham, added,“This award reaffirms our unwavering commitment to digital transformation and our ability to drive real change. Our partnership with Google Cloud empowers organizations to unlock the full power of AI and Generative AI-reshaping industries and redefining business success. This award reflects our vision to not only meet but exceed market expectations, helping enterprises scale, innovate, and lead in the digital-first world.”

In collaboration with Google Cloud, Mannai InfoTech is transforming Qatar's labor market ecosystem. Partnering with the country's esteemed Ministry of Labour, Mannai has successfully launched a large-scale, AI-powered employment platform, connecting job seekers, enterprises, and the Ministry through a unified digital framework.

Aligned with Qatar's forward-thinking vision for a multi-cloud strategy, Mannai InfoTech leverages its strong partnerships with Google Cloud and other cloud providers to drive transformative change. This alignment is at the core of Mannai's mission to deliver tangible value to customers by helping them embrace best-in-class technologies.