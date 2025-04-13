Golin, Hunter PR, M Booth Health And TLG Named Best To Work For

MENAFN - PRovoke) NEW YORK-Golin, Hunter PR, M Booth Health and The Levinson Group have been voted the Best Agencies to Work for in North America by their employees, and will receive awards at the SABRE Awards ceremony in New York on May 6.More than 2,400 employees from more than 30 agencies participated in the year's survey, ranking their employers on a variety of criteria, ranging from the quality of leadership to work-life balance, from professional development to financial compensation, and diversity and inclusion.The highest-rated agencies were:



Best Large Agency to Work For: Golin

More than 500 employees

(2nd place: Finn Partners, 3rd place: Real Chemistry)



For the second consecutive year, Golin was voted our Best Large Agency to Work For, with employees describing the Interpublic-owned agency most frequently as“collaborative,” with terms like“supportive,”“inclusive,” and“empowering” also appearing frequently when people were asked to describe the environment. Overall, employee responses reflect themes of teamwork, positivity, and encouragement.



Asked what they like best about working at Golin, employees were most likely to mention“the people,” with one employee gushing about“the talented, kind-hearted individuals that work there and learning under them. There is so much knowledge to be gleaned from this team. They are all-around good people, and they always have the flexible mindset that understands that life comes first.“



Another respondent focused on the firm's commitment to its values, praising the“commitment to diversity, equality, inclusion and belonging, particularly in this current political environment. I'm proud to show up to work every day and say that I work for a company the upholds the values I have.”



The firm's GOLD Golin Leadership Development program plucks 50 future leaders from around the world to prepare the next generation of senior executives, and Golin continues to emphasize mental health support (including neurodiversity) and diversity.



Best Midsize Agency to Work For: Hunter PR

More than 150 employees

(2nd: Highwire; 3rd: Allison Worldwide; 4th: Mike Worldwide; 5th: MSL Group)



Hunter's workplace culture emphasizes creativity, collaboration, and employee well-being. With 29% of its workforce identifying as diverse, the agency actively promotes inclusivity through various employee resource groups. Additionally, Hunter provides continuing education stipends and paid time for community volunteering, fostering a supportive environment for professional growth.



Respondents to our survey are more likely to describe Hunter as "fun," "flexible," "empowering," and "supportive," as well as“collaborative.” The Stagwell-owned agency also scores high marks for its creativity.



Individual respondents like the“room for growth and specialization-if you want to do something it's in your hands and you have agency support to do it,” and the fact that“the CEO really cares about the staff and wants them to be happy.”



Best Small Agency to Work For: M Booth Health

More than 50 employees

(2nd: The Bliss Group; 3rd: Method Communications; 4th: LDWW; 5th: Praytell)



A longstanding commitment to building a diverse and inclusive culture is based into the work environment at M Booth Health. Indeed, the firm's objective is to become one of the most inclusive firms in the industry by seeking, appreciating, developing and retaining talent across the full spectrum of diversity, including: race, ethnicity, age, sex, sexuality, gender, gender identity, gender expression, religion, political views, abilities, backgrounds and experiences.



When asked for three words that best describe the culture, M Booth Health employees opt for“collaborative” first, along with "kind", "inclusive," and "empowering."



Asked what they like best about the firm, the most common answer is-as it is for most of the top-rated firms in our survey-“the people.” More specifically, one respondent cites“the people, culture, and strong values and ethical standards of our leadership,” while another adds that“people genuinely care about the work they are doing and the culture encourages us to have fun doing it.”



Best Boutique Agency to Work For: The Levinson Group

Fewer than 50 employees

(2nd: Kickstand; 3rd: Craft Public Relations; 4th: Evolve MKD; 5th: Rokk Solutions)



Having won our Best Boutique Agency award in 2023 and finished in the top five last year, The Levinson Group has bolstered its benefits offerings to ensure team members have access to everything they need to feel supported both professionally and personally and returned to the number one spot in our survey.



TLG also hosts an offsite companywide retreat that features both internal and external speakers to provide insights and learnings in their areas of expertise, in addition to fun team-building activities and dinners.



The most frequent words used to describe the work environment include "collaborative,", "supportive," and "inclusive," alongside terms such as“positive,"“motivating,” and“bold.”



“Great people” are the biggest positive about TLG's culture, with lots of emphasis on the benefits of working with a smart and motivated team. One respondent notes:“Strong leadership, everyone has a voice, high quality of work comes with great rewards.”