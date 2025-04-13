New Zealand Seeks Stronger US Role In Indo-Pacific, Says Deputy PM
In remarks released by the New Zealand government, Peters noted that both countries are committed to promoting prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific. He reaffirmed New Zealand's intention to continue collaborating closely with Washington and expressed readiness to work with the incoming Trump administration.
“New Zealand not only welcomes but depends on a committed and constructive US presence in the Indo-Pacific,” Peters stated.
He also met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on March 18. Following the meeting, Peters remarked that the US–New Zealand relationship remains solid and resilient.
