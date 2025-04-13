Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
New Zealand Seeks Stronger US Role In Indo-Pacific, Says Deputy PM

New Zealand Seeks Stronger US Role In Indo-Pacific, Says Deputy PM


2025-04-13 03:12:33
(MENAFN- AzerNews) New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, has emphasized the importance of the United States maintaining an active role in the Indo-Pacific region. During a visit to Hawaii, Peters described the relationship between New Zealand and the US as a strategic partnership built on mutual respect for each nation's independent foreign policy and national interests.

In remarks released by the New Zealand government, Peters noted that both countries are committed to promoting prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific. He reaffirmed New Zealand's intention to continue collaborating closely with Washington and expressed readiness to work with the incoming Trump administration.

“New Zealand not only welcomes but depends on a committed and constructive US presence in the Indo-Pacific,” Peters stated.

He also met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on March 18. Following the meeting, Peters remarked that the US–New Zealand relationship remains solid and resilient.

MENAFN13042025000195011045ID1109424736

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search