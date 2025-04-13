New Zealand Seeks Stronger US Role In Indo-Pacific, Says Deputy PM

MENAFN - AzerNews) New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, has emphasized the importance of the United States maintaining an active role in the Indo-Pacific region. During a visit to Hawaii, Peters described the relationship between New Zealand and the US as a strategic partnership built on mutual respect for each nation's independent foreign policy and national interests.

In remarks released by the New Zealand government, Peters noted that both countries are committed to promoting prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific. He reaffirmed New Zealand's intention to continue collaborating closely with Washington and expressed readiness to work with the incoming Trump administration.

“New Zealand not only welcomes but depends on a committed and constructive US presence in the Indo-Pacific,” Peters stated.

He also met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on March 18. Following the meeting, Peters remarked that the US–New Zealand relationship remains solid and resilient.