Pakistani Nationals Brutally Murdered In Iran's Sistan And Baluchestan Province

MENAFN - AzerNews) Eight Pakistani nationals were brutally murdered in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province, allegedly by an anti-Pakistan terrorist group, reports said Saturday.

According to reports, all eight Pakistani nationals were killed this morning in the village of Hazabad, located in the Mehrstan district of Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province, approximately 100 kilometers from the Pakistan-Iran border, deep inside Iranian territory.

Sources said the victims were residents of Bhawalpur district in southern Punjab. The incident took place in the village of Hasabad Payin in the Iranian district of Mehrestan of the Iranian province of Balochistan and Sistan. The unknown attackers who were more than a dozen managed to escape from the scene after the attack.