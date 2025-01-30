Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) December 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Arrow Minerals Limited (ASX:AMD) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Niagara Resource on track for March 2025; Testwork at Simandou North Iron Project achieves extremely high-quality hematite fines.

Highlights

NIAGARA

- Maiden drill program completed November 2024; Results have identified approximately 14km2 of high-grade mineralisation with significant further exploration upside

- The average intercept thickness at grades >40% and grades >37% Al2O3 cut-off is 4m and 5m respectively

- Preliminary analysis of drill results suggests Niagara has strong potential to support a conventional Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) operation

- Record bauxite prices with Guinea 45% Al2O3, 3% SiO2 trading at US$110-130/t (CIF China)

- Mineral Resource estimate due for completion by SRK in March 2025 Quarter; SRK has completed the prerequisite site inspection

- Scoping Study scheduled for completion in the June 2025 Quarter; Environmental and social studies and investigative work on potential haulage solutions underway

SIMANDOU NORTH

- Arrow signed a Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding with Baosteel Resources that focuses on the negotiation of binding mine gate iron ore sales contracts

Subsequent to quarter end:

- Stage 2 bench scale metallurgical testwork completed on Oxide BIF at Simandou North Iron Project (Simandou North), with all three simulated flowsheet options delivering high grade >66% Fe, low alumina (Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) is an exploration and development company focused on delivering long-term shareholder value through the discovery of economic mineral deposits in West Africa. The Company has implemented a systematic science-based exploration philosophy whilst remaining commercially nimble to ensure we capture and retain value.

Arrow Minerals Ltd E: ... WWW: