Air Passenger Demand Reaches Record High

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Global passenger air traffic reached a record in 2024, rising 10.4% compared to 2023, according to the period data released on Thursday (30) by group IATA . Compared to 2019, the year immediately preceding the impacts of the pandemic, the expansion was 3.8% in revenue passenger kilometers, a measure of the volume of carried by an airline.

In the Middle East revenue passenger kilometer grew by 9.5% in 2024 compared to 2023. In Africa it increased by 10.4%, and in Latin America by 7.8. The Middle East ended the year with a 9.4% share of passenger travel, followed by 5.3% from Latin America, and 2.2% from Africa. In Brazil there was a 4.6% increase in domestic passenger traffic. Globally, this expansion was 5.7%. International passenger traffic increased by 13.6% compared to 2023.

“2024 made it absolutely clear that people want to travel. With 10.4% demand growth, travel reached record numbers domestically and internationally. Airlines met that strong demand with record efficiency,” said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General, who highlighted that an average 83.5% of all seats on offer were filled. According to IATA data, total capacity was up 8.7% compared to 2023.

Walsh also said there is every indication that demand for travel will continue to grow in 2025, albeit at a more moderate pace.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil

