Air Passenger Demand Reaches Record High
Date
1/30/2025 11:10:01 PM
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))
São Paulo – Global passenger air traffic reached a record in 2024, rising 10.4% compared to 2023, according to the period data released on Thursday (30) by airlines group IATA . Compared to 2019, the year immediately preceding the impacts of the pandemic, the expansion was 3.8% in revenue passenger kilometers, a measure of the volume of passengers carried by an airline.
In the Middle East revenue passenger kilometer grew by 9.5% in 2024 compared to 2023. In Africa it increased by 10.4%, and in Latin America by 7.8. The Middle East ended the year with a 9.4% share of passenger travel, followed by 5.3% from Latin America, and 2.2% from Africa. In Brazil there was a 4.6% increase in domestic passenger traffic. Globally, this expansion was 5.7%. International passenger traffic increased by 13.6% compared to 2023.
“2024 made it absolutely clear that people want to travel. With 10.4% demand growth, travel reached record numbers domestically and internationally. Airlines met that strong demand with record efficiency,” said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General, who highlighted that an average 83.5% of all seats on offer were filled. According to IATA data, total capacity was up 8.7% compared to 2023.
Walsh also said there is every indication that demand for travel will continue to grow in 2025, albeit at a more moderate pace.
Read more:
Direct flight to boost Brazil-Morocco tourism
Translated by Guilherme Miranda
Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil
The post Air passenger demand reaches record high appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
MENAFN30012025000213011057ID1109151273
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.