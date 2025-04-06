403
Trump expresses confidence on US getting ‘100%’ Greenland
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has expressed confidence that the United States will eventually take control of Greenland, stating, "We'll get Greenland. Yeah, 100%." In a phone interview with NBC on Saturday, Trump emphasized that discussions about annexing the Danish territory had been "absolutely" real, and while he believes the process could happen peacefully, he did not rule out any options. He framed the annexation as crucial for "international peace" and "security and strength," adding that he wasn't concerned about the message it would send globally.
The president also shared a video earlier in the week claiming that Greenland was at risk due to "Russian aggression" and "Chinese expansion," highlighting the historical partnership between the island and the US. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied any threats to the Arctic region.
Trump's comments came just a day after US Vice President J.D. Vance visited Greenland, where he criticized Denmark's governance and suggested that Greenland would benefit more from being under the US security umbrella. This renewed push for annexation follows Trump’s earlier attempt to buy Greenland during his first term in 2019, a proposal that has now been revived due to security concerns.
Trump's remarks have sparked backlash from Denmark, with Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen calling them inappropriate and warning that such actions could escalate tensions. Danish MP Rasmus Jarlov also raised concerns that the US' push for Greenland could provoke a conflict between NATO allies. Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute B. Egede condemned the "aggressive pressure" from the US.
