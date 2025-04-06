Baltic nations express concerns over Ukraine ceasefire

The Baltic states are concerned that a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict could increase the security risks they face, according to a report by the Financial Times citing the defense ministers of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. While there has been a temporary pause in strikes on energy infrastructure and discussions about reviving the Black Sea grain deal, officials in the region fear that a full ceasefire could be reached at some point.Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur expressed concerns that once the war ends, Russia could quickly redeploy its forces, including 300,000 troops, from the frontlines in Ukraine to its western borders. This redeployment, Pevkur warned, would significantly raise the threat level to NATO’s eastern flank.In response to a proposal by the UK and France to send a "reassurance force" of Western European soldiers to Ukraine after a ceasefire, Pevkur rejected the plan. He emphasized that NATO’s eastern flank must not be compromised and that stationing forces in Ukraine could pose risks to Baltic nations’ security.Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene also expressed concerns, stating that Russia would likely use the ceasefire period to strengthen its military capabilities. She warned that Russia’s large, battle-hardened army would grow even stronger, and she cautioned against underestimating Moscow's intentions, suggesting that Russia would not stop after Ukraine.Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed claims that Russia plans to target NATO, calling such assertions “nonsense” aimed at justifying higher military spending in Europe. U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, who recently met with Putin, also rejected the notion that Russia poses a threat to NATO countries, calling it “preposterous.”

