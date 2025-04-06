403
Paris claims US ‘interferes’ in French companies` DEI regulations
(MENAFN) France's Ministry of Foreign Trade has condemned the United States' request for French companies working with the US government to dismantle their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, calling it “unacceptable interference.” This reaction followed reports that the US embassy in Paris sent letters to multiple French companies urging them to terminate their DEI policies. The request stems from an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in January, which targets the reduction of DEI initiatives within federal agencies and contractors.
According to Le Figaro, the companies received five days to either eliminate their DEI programs or justify in writing why they could not comply. The letters also included a “compliance form” and warned that non-compliance could result in increased customs duties or even the cancellation of US government contracts.
In response, the French Trade Ministry expressed strong opposition, asserting that US interference in DEI policies and the threat of customs duties was unacceptable. The ministry emphasized that France and Europe would protect their businesses, consumers, and values.
While the US embassy has not confirmed these requests, the French Economy Ministry believes that multiple companies, including some in telecommunications, may have been affected. French Economy Minister Eric Lombard is reportedly planning to raise the issue with US officials.
Since assuming office, President Trump has signed several executive orders targeting DEI programs, arguing that such policies promote discrimination. Although Trump cannot directly impose compliance on private companies, his administration has pressured contractors to follow federal guidelines. Major US corporations such as Amazon, Walmart, Meta, and Ford have already scaled back or eliminated their DEI initiatives in response to the new rules.
