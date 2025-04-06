403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK, France Warn Of Consequences Posed By US Tariffs, Call For Averting Trade War
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday confirmed that a trade war was in nobody's interests. This was a first joint position with respect to the new reciprocal tariffs imposed by the United States.
In a statement on Saturday, Starmer's Downing Street office reported that both sides spoke over the phone about the consequences of the US trade policies. They expressed their concern about the tariffs declared by US President Donald Trump and their implications on the global economy, particularly in the Southeast Asian region.
In addition, the two sides underscored the importance of collaboration and coordination among European allies in confronting the economic challenges arising from these measures, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining close communication in the coming weeks.
Last Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced a package of tariffs on imports to support the domestic manufacturing sector. The measures included a 34 percent tariff on Chinese imports, a 20 percent tariff on goods from the European Union, along with varying rates imposed on several other countries, and a minimum tariff of 10 percent on all US imports.
In a statement on Saturday, Starmer's Downing Street office reported that both sides spoke over the phone about the consequences of the US trade policies. They expressed their concern about the tariffs declared by US President Donald Trump and their implications on the global economy, particularly in the Southeast Asian region.
In addition, the two sides underscored the importance of collaboration and coordination among European allies in confronting the economic challenges arising from these measures, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining close communication in the coming weeks.
Last Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced a package of tariffs on imports to support the domestic manufacturing sector. The measures included a 34 percent tariff on Chinese imports, a 20 percent tariff on goods from the European Union, along with varying rates imposed on several other countries, and a minimum tariff of 10 percent on all US imports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment