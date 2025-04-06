403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Conference in EU country requests termination of Russia sanctions
(MENAFN) A conference held in Bratislava on Saturday called for the removal of EU sanctions against Russia, with politicians and economists arguing that the sanctions have had negative consequences, especially for the countries that imposed them, including Slovakia. The event, titled For Slovakia Without Sanctions, aimed to gather support for a petition advocating for a referendum to push the Slovak government to call for the removal of sanctions at the EU level.
The petition, launched late last year by the left-wing Party of Slovak Revival and the right-wing Homeland Party, has already garnered over 300,000 signatures, according to the organizers. Pavol Slota, leader of the Homeland Party and a key figure behind the petition, emphasized that Slovakia’s future is at stake, urging citizens to support the campaign to end sanctions. He warned that failing to act could lead to a point of no return for the country.
Economist Peter Stanek, addressing the conference, argued that research, including studies from Western sources, demonstrates that sanctions are ineffective and have hurt the countries that imposed them. He pointed out that energy prices in Europe have been rising since 2021 and criticized EU policies, including the costs associated with militarization and climate programs, for worsening the economic situation. He suggested that the EU's approach has become irrational.
Former Slovak Justice Minister Stefan Harabin also criticized the EU, claiming that sanctions have provoked Russia and escalated the conflict in Ukraine by sending arms to Kiev. Under Slovak law, the president can call a referendum if a petition collects 350,000 valid signatures, and organizers pledged to continue gathering support. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has opposed the EU's stance on Ukraine, has also criticized the sanctions, warning that the EU’s confrontational approach is harming its own member states and urging a shift towards dialogue with Russia.
The petition, launched late last year by the left-wing Party of Slovak Revival and the right-wing Homeland Party, has already garnered over 300,000 signatures, according to the organizers. Pavol Slota, leader of the Homeland Party and a key figure behind the petition, emphasized that Slovakia’s future is at stake, urging citizens to support the campaign to end sanctions. He warned that failing to act could lead to a point of no return for the country.
Economist Peter Stanek, addressing the conference, argued that research, including studies from Western sources, demonstrates that sanctions are ineffective and have hurt the countries that imposed them. He pointed out that energy prices in Europe have been rising since 2021 and criticized EU policies, including the costs associated with militarization and climate programs, for worsening the economic situation. He suggested that the EU's approach has become irrational.
Former Slovak Justice Minister Stefan Harabin also criticized the EU, claiming that sanctions have provoked Russia and escalated the conflict in Ukraine by sending arms to Kiev. Under Slovak law, the president can call a referendum if a petition collects 350,000 valid signatures, and organizers pledged to continue gathering support. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has opposed the EU's stance on Ukraine, has also criticized the sanctions, warning that the EU’s confrontational approach is harming its own member states and urging a shift towards dialogue with Russia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment