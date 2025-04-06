403
Visa cancellation: US sanctions South Sudan on deportee issue
(MENAFN) The United States, under Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has declared an immediate cancellation of visas for all South Sudanese passport holders. Additionally, the US will prevent any South Sudanese citizens from entering the country at its ports of entry.
This action is attributed to "the failure of South Sudan's transitional government to accept the return of its repatriated citizens in a timely manner."
Rubio stated that a key aspect of President Donald Trump's immigration policy is removing unlawful migrants from the US, with the promise of "mass deportations."
He added, "It is time for the Transitional Government of South Sudan to stop taking advantage of the United States," and emphasized that "Every country must accept the return of its citizens in a timely manner when another country, including the United States, seeks to remove them."
The announcement comes amid increasing concerns about potential renewed civil conflict in South Sudan. In March, the US had already ordered its non-essential staff to leave South Sudan due to the outbreak of regional fighting, which threatens a peace agreement made in 2018. Previously, some South Sudanese individuals in the US had been granted Temporary Protected Status (TPS), allowing them to reside in the country for a specific period.
