Egypt Rejects Displacement Of Palestinians, Warns Of Global Silence
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Egypt on Saturday reiterated its firm stance of rejection of any attempt to displace the Palestinians from their lands, warning of the consequences of the disgraceful global silence over the events unfolding in the occupied Palestinian territories.
This came during the meeting of Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty with a delegation from the Palestinian Fatah Movement, during which they discussed the current developments in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, on the heels of a dangerous escalation by the Israeli entity.
In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's rejection of the attempts by the Israeli entity to undermine the unity of the Palestinian territories and separate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, in addition to its unrelenting aggression on the Strip and the West Bank, the Israeli aggressive policy in the region, and the use of disproportionate military force in blatant disregard for the foundational tenets of international humanitarian law.
In addition, Abdelatty stressed Egypt's unequivocal rejection of the continuation of the Israeli occupation's extremist practices against civilians and acting as a state above the law. He pointed out that the power fantasies will never help the Israeli entity to achieve its security as it conceives, but the atrocities it commits will foment hatred and revenge against it in the region.
Further hurdles would be placed on the way of peaceful co-existence among the region's peoples if Israel pursued these practices that would have an extremely adverse impact on the region's security, stability, and the opportunities of achieving enduring peace in the region, Abdelatty said.
The statement highlighted that Abdelatty also discussed the Arab-Islamic plan for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, underscoring the imperative of strengthening Palestinian unity and the significant role of the Palestinian national authority, in pursuit of fulfilling the aspirations and hopes of the Palestinian people.
This is in addition to achieving a just and lasting resolution to the Palestinian cause through the establishment of the independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967, lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
