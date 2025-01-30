Paulina Porizkova Returns To Estée Lauder As Global Brand Ambassador

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Estée Lauder today announces that actor, writer, model and anti-ageism activist Paulina Porizkova, will return to the brand as its newest Global Brand Ambassador. Porizkova famously served as a spokesmodel for Estée Lauder from 1988 – 1995, appearing in some of the brand's most celebrated campaigns and solidifying her legacy as a beauty icon. The evolution of the partnership between Estée Lauder and Porizkova marks a new kind of collaboration, with a shared mission to redefine standards of beauty. As one of the most powerful and authentic voices leading the conversation around aging, beauty and self-worth, Porizkova will use her highly influential platform to inspire and empower women around the world to see their value and celebrate their beauty at any age.

“Over the last 30 years, I have become a woman who has a voice, strong opinions and an even stronger sense of self. Estée Lauder approached me to work with them again not despite these values, but because of them,” said Porizkova.“Unlike the first time around, this is more than a job. It's my purpose - an opportunity to be exactly who I am, to speak only about products I genuinely love and believe in, and to show women around the world that with age comes power and possibility. This is about more than representation. It's about being seen and celebrated.”

Porizkova will endorse skincare and makeup products that authentically align with her pro-aging values, while driving conversation and fostering community around the topics she is most passionate about.

“Today marks a milestone moment for the brand as we welcome Paulina back to the Estée Lauder family; this time not as a spokesmodel, but as a role model,” said Justin Boxford, Global Brand President, Estée Lauder.“Paulina's voice, authenticity, and ability to connect with women on the deepest level is the embodiment of everything Estée Lauder stands for. She is changing the conversation around aging, and we want to be the megaphone to help amplify her message.”

Porizkova's first campaign will debut in Spring 2025 across print, digital and in-store in support of Estée Lauder's Revitalizing Supreme+ franchise. Porizkova joins Estée Lauder's current roster of global talent including Ana de Armas, Bianca Brandolini, Carolyn Murphy, Grace Elizabeth, Imaan Hammam, IU, Karlie Kloss, Shu Qi and Yang Mi.

About Paulina Porizkova

Paulina Porizkova is a Czechoslovak-born actor and writer. A former model, she was the first Central European woman to appear on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue in 1984. In 1988 she became one of the highest-paid models in the world as the face of Estée Lauder. She has starred in 16 movies and a slew of TV shows as an actress and served as part of the judging panel on Cycle 10 of America's Next Top Model. Her debut novel, A Model Summer, was published in 2007 and her nonfiction debut, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful was published in November 2022. A highly influential anti-ageism activist, Paulina recently returned to Estée Lauder as a Global Brand Ambassador.

About Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder is the flagship brand of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Founded by Estée Lauder, one of the world's first female entrepreneurs, the brand today continues her legacy of creating the most innovative, sophisticated, high-performance skincare and makeup products and iconic fragrances – all infused with a deep understanding of women's needs and desires. Today, Estée Lauder engages with consumers in over 150 countries around the world and at dozens of touch points – from in-store to digital. And each of these relationships consistently reflects Estée's powerful and authentic point of view.

