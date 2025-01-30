VUE 2222 Is Building Sustainable Living In Austin's 2222 Corridor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The stunning views from Vue 222 in Austin, Texas

The sustainable homes at Vue222 in Austin, Texas

Vue 2222 Home Interior in Austin, Texas

Upscale views, Sustainable Living, Austin Style, Modern Living, Austin Living

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Austin continues to be one of the nation's fastest growing regions. Even as it grows, Austin strives to be the most livable city in the country focusing on sustainability, natural beauty, great schools, and employment.

Now, a new community is being built that embodies these values is VUE 2222, an ecofriendly, luxury living development situated on a bluff with views of downtown Austin, as well as the Balcones Canyonlands Preserve/Austin's Urban Forest.

“We are building the VUE 2222 as a community that connects owners with nature. We are using earth-friendly products, installing net-zero capable systems, and establishing sustainable landscaping,” explains Carrie Brewer, VP of marketing and Design for Edge MDS, whose work has earned several Five Star Ratings from Austin Energy for green building.“This development is an ideal choice for those who cherish luxury and the great outdoors and want to do their part in protecting the environment.”

Every home in VUE focuses on healthy, environmentally conscious lifestyles.

With a variety of floor plans designed with the view-in-mind, each home maximizes natural light and will reflect the owner's personality and tastes. Showcasing Modern Scandinavian design, the community features thoughtful sustainable materials integrated into the architectural design.

Situated between Lake Austin and Lake Travis on FM 2222, VUE borders the Balcones Canyonlands Preserve/Austin's Urban Forest which provides an umbrella for migratory songbirds and other precious species.

VUE is in the Leander Independent School District (ISD), and is known for its academic performance, small student-teacher ratio, and commitment to creating a focused learning environment.

Opening in 2026, VUE 2222 complements the values of Austinites who strive to keep the area one of the more livable cities.

Key Features of VUE 2222:

.Prime Location: Situated at 9803 Ribelin Ranch Ct, Austin, Texas on the 2222 corridor

.Views: vistas, rolling hills and downtown city views high above Austin

.Educational Excellence: Access to top-tier schools, which includes in the acclaimed Vandegrift High School. River Place Elementary and Four Points Middle School

.Modern Living: Homes that offer a blend of functionality and beauty

.Nature-Connected: A community designed around and connected to nature.

.Close to Austin Lakes: Nestled between Lake Austin and Lake Travis for outdoor enthusiasts. Eco-Conscious: Focus on healthy, environmentally conscious lifestyles, net zero capable.

.Private Tumbleweed Park: Firepit, walking trails, outdoor fitness, community garden, gaming, outdoor grill, outdoor dining, entertaining areas, hammocks and more.

A Collaborative Vision

The development team behind VUE 2222 brings together land development, architecture, interior design, and construction.

.Ledgestone Development Group: Emphasis on creating environmentally conscious communities that reflect the natural beauty of their surroundings.

.Edge MDS: Experienced in marketing, sales, and interior design, offering a perspective on the needs of today's buyers

.Woodley Architectural Group, Inc.: Specialists in designing functional and beautiful homes that seamlessly blend with the environment.

.Carrillo Dean Landscape Architecture: Leaders in sustainable and innovative landscaping solutions.

.Homebound: Builders of high-end luxury homes, delivering meticulous craftsmanship and quality.

**********************************************************************************************

The Team at VUE 2222

The homes and community at VUE are carefully developed and designed by Ledgestone, Edge MDS, Woodley Architectural Group, Inc and Carrillo Dean Landscape Architecture who specialize in creating unique, functional, beautiful living spaces and communities. This collaboration with top professionals in land development and architecture results in remarkable residential experiences that honor the history and genetics of the land. This community will be built by Homebound who specializes in high-end luxury homes.

For more information about VUE and to explore the opportunities to be part of this exclusive community, please visit and register at VUE2222 or call 512-801-2222.

LEDGESTONE DEVELOPMENT GROUP / 7800 Shoal Creek Blvd., Suite 100N Austin, TX 78757 / ledgestonetx

Ledgestone Development Group is committed to sustainability, using earth-friendly products, sustainable landscaping, and regional resources to create eco-conscious and revitalizing communities. This dedication ensures that every home in VUE not only meets but exceeds the expectations of today's environmentally conscious buyers. EDGE MDS / 7800 Shoal Creek Blvd., Suite 100N Austin, TX 78757

Carrie D Brewer

Edge MDS

+1 512-964-0771

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Enjoy life from a new perspective at Vue@2222

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.