The Joy Of Painting With Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season Comes To Cineverse's The Bob Ross Channel On February 3

Channel's Series Premiere Followed By Live Action Paint-Along with Nicholas Hankins, Streaming at 7 pm ET on TikTok

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS ), a next-generation entertainment studio, today announced that "The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season," a new 13-episode series, will be available to stream February 3 on The Bob Ross Channel.

New episodes of the series will air on Mondays at 6 pm ET on the free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel. In each episode, certified Bob Ross instructor Nicholas Hankins completes Ross' final paintings and shares his artistry with the world in the way the late Ross would have wanted.

In celebration of International Painters Day and The Bob Ross Channel series premiere on February 3, Cineverse, in collaboration with Pluto TV and Bob Ross Inc., will host a live action paint-along with Hankins on TikTok. The live stream will feature Hankins teaching a painting lesson with other collaborators, selected as winners through a giveaway organized by Bob Ross Inc.

"Bob Ross fans love Nic Hankins' programs demonstrating Bob's last unfinished season," said Joan Kowalski, President of Bob Ross Inc. "He remains very true to Bob's technique and manner."

"Doing this series is like a dream come true for me," said Hankins.

"The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season," which premiered last year on public television stations and the PBS App, features the first new Bob Ross content to be released in nearly four decades.

Launched in April 2020, The Bob Ross Channel, a Cineverse partnership with Bob Ross Inc. and American Public Television, is a nonstop feed of "The Joy of Painting." Home to nearly 400 episodes of the iconic series, The Bob Ross Channel has become one of Cineverse's top FAST channels while inspiring generations of artists and helping carry on Ross' legacy. Viewers consumed nearly 3 billion minutes of content on The Bob Ross Channel in 2024, up 11% from the prior year.

"It is no surprise that The Bob Ross Channel has been such a hit among viewers. 'The Joy of Painting' allows them to step outside reality and immerse themselves in Ross' beautiful world of art," said Alexandra Viglione, Cineverse Vice President, Partnerships. "We are honored to help keep Ross' legacy alive through the live paint-along special and this new series, where audiences can enjoy Hankins recreating these treasured paintings from Ross' final days."

Powered by Cineverse's Matchpoint technology, episodes will be made available on Pluto TV and everywhere fans can find The Bob Ross Channel, including Samsung TV+, TRC, Prime Video, DirecTV, Tubi, Vizio, Sling, GoogleTV and more.

