Plume Network Leverages Fireblocks To Unlock Institutional Access To Defi And Real World Asset (RWA) Yield

The strategic integration aims to unlock new opportunities for institutional players in the DeFi space, offering seamless access to Plume's cutting-edge ecosystem.

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume has announced an exciting new collaboration with Fireblocks, an enterprise for managing digital asset operations and building innovative businesses on blockchain. Plume users can benefit from Fireblocks' secure infrastructure and seamless digital asset platform. With this integration, Plume aims to enhance its offerings for institutions looking to explore secure, scalable, and transparent DeFi opportunities.

Tapping into Fireblocks' infrastructure and best-in-class custodian solutions is expected to play a pivotal role in the development and success of Plume's flagship product, Plume Arc. Plume Arc will deliver a secure, streamlined, and user-friendly interface for institutions looking to engage with DeFi protocols, lowering barriers to entry, and allowing institutions to seamlessly onboard, manage, and deploy capital within the Plume ecosystem.

Through this integration, institutional users on Fireblocks' platform will gain access to RWA yield opportunities in the Plume Ecosystem. These offerings present a new frontier for asset managers, hedge funds, and other institutional players, providing them with diversified yield streams that are uncorrelated from cryptocurrency markets. The integration bridges the gap between DeFi and traditional finance, offering a seamless pathway for institutions to participate in onchain activities while managing their risk profile.

Chris Yin, CEO of Plume Network stated: "Fireblocks is a natural choice for Plume. Their proven track record as a trusted custodian aligns perfectly with our goal of offering institutions seamless, secure, and transparent access to the Plume ecosystem. This integration will provide our users with the confidence to engage with DeFi on a larger scale than ever before."

Plume Network is the first full-stack L1 RWA Chain and ecosystem purpose-built for RWAfi, enabling the rapid adoption and demand-driven integration of real world assets. With 180+ projects building on the network, Plume offers a composable, EVM-compatible environment for onboarding and managing diverse real world assets. Coupled with an end-to-end tokenization engine and a network of financial infrastructure partners, Plume simplifies asset onboarding and enables seamless DeFi integration for RWAs so anyone can tokenize real world assets, distribute them globally, and make them useful for native crypto users.

