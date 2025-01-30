Pea Protein Ingredients Market Set To Reach Valuation Of US$ 9,357.12 Million By 2033 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Balancing heritage expectations and modern nutrition needs accomplishes pea protein's rising influence, as players intertwine advanced refinement techniques, localized recipes, and collaborative demonstrations to bridge wide acceptance gaps globally. New Delhi, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pea protein ingredients was valued at US$ 1,827.13 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 9,357.12 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period 2025-2033. Pea protein ingredients revolve around multiple core varieties that cater to highly specific functional qualities. Isolate forms, often sourced from yellow field peas, are recognized for their high protein content and mild flavor. Concentrate forms retain a simpler refinement process, leading to fiber-rich compositions that appeal to manufacturers prioritizing robust nutritional profiles. Textured pea protein, which frequently employs unique extrusion techniques, creates a fibrous structure that addresses demand for meat-like mouthfeel in plant-based developments. In 2023, Cargill introduced RadiPure, a specialized pea protein isolate that aligns well with allergen-conscious snack production. In the same year, Kerry Group refined an extrusion process for textured variants to enhance water-binding capacity in savory applications. Request Free Sample PDF Copy @ In early 2024, A&B Ingredients, one of the key players in the pea protein ingredients market, launched a concentrate variant called PuraPro 213, highlighting an easily dissolvable formulation for ready-to-drink beverages. Burcon NutraScience, renowned for patented filtration methods, advanced its Peazazz technology to optimize flavor adaptation in bakery doughs. Another noteworthy milestone came from Shandong Jianyuan Foods, which unveiled the JYF Concentrate Series for plant-based cereals, indicating that each type category can be tailored for specific product lines. These developments exemplify how isolate, concentrate, and textured pea protein types have become vital in addressing taste, nutritional density, and production flexibility. Such diversity in protein composition ensures that food and beverage producers can carefully select the appropriate type to meet targeted formulation requirements. Key Findings in Pea Protein Ingredients Market

Modern End Users are Opting for Most Lucrative but Plant Based Proteins

Foodservice operators, supplemented by notable quick-service chains, have been adopting pea protein-based menu items to cater to shifting consumer demands for plant-derived proteins. Leading sports nutrition brands in the pea protein ingredients market, including PlantFuel, now incorporate advanced pea protein blends in post-workout formulations for individuals seeking complete amino acid profiles without dairy allergens. A popular meal kit provider, Purple Carrot, introduced a pea protein concentrate as a core component in certain heat-and-eat entrees, illustrating a growing push for convenience with high nutritional impact. Additionally, specialized hospital nutrition programs have experimented with isolate-based products to address protein deficiency in undernourished patients. These varied end users tap pea protein ingredients to achieve dietary, taste, and labeling preferences across distinct consumer segments.

In mid-2024, a large-scale healthy meal delivery service in the pea protein ingredients market, Thistle, integrated pea protein isolate into several high-protein vegan lunches, showcasing how plant-centric diets influence menu offerings. Another recognized brand, Huel, refined its meal replacement powders by incorporating a textured pea variety to enhance mouthfeel. Five supplement manufacturers, including Gnarly, Transparent Labs, and Kaged, highlighted the hypoallergenic properties of pea-based formulations in new product reviews, pointing to a shift in specialized dietary solutions. Concurrently, certain pet food producers have adopted pea protein as an alternative to soy-based components in hypoallergenic canine diets. Such broad adoption among diverse end users underscores pea protein's capacity to accommodate multiple dietary demands with minimal formulation compromise.

Crucial Major Observations Regarding Source Preferences Driving Global Pea Protein Applications

Different pea varieties exhibit unique compositional traits, influencing the texture and flavor in pea protein ingredients market. Yellow peas often yield a smoother palatability and a higher protein concentration, making them a favored choice among bar and bakery producers. Green peas, with slightly elevated chlorophyll content, impart a distinct hue that some soup and sauce manufacturers find useful for color consistency. In 2024, an agricultural cooperative in France, Limagrain, implemented a specialized breeding program focused on developing peas with reduced off-notes that can boost acceptance in dairy alternatives. Moreover, Cosucra launched a test cultivator initiative for yellow pea variants in Belgium to evaluate yield performance under variable climates.

In Canada pea protein ingredients markets, a research group at the University of Manitoba discovered that specific pea genotypes exhibit a balanced starch-to-protein ratio suitable for extruded snack formulations. Around the same period, a team of product developers at Ingredion leveraged a proprietary selection method to isolate pea cultivars that generate less sedimentation in acidic beverages. These targeted approaches to sourcing peas underscore the importance of raw material selection in enhancing reliability and nutrient density. As pea varieties are refined, food developers gain access to more stable protein content and flavors, paving the way for improved product uniformity and consumer acceptance without relying on heavy masking agents.

Comprehensive Evaluation of Specialized Products within Worldwide Pea Protein Ingredient Market

Product differentiation in the pea protein sphere largely arises from formulation intricacies and targeted functionalities. Powdered blends, often used in sports nutrition, typically contain carefully selected amino acid ratios for muscle repair. Ready-to-mix beverages, featuring instantized pea protein, are designed for quick dispersal in water or milk substitutes. In 2024, Glanbia introduced a combined pea and rice blend for instant meal shakes, incorporating a probiotic strain for gut health. Another recent product development includes a set of pea-based protein chips, formulated by SimplyProtein, to meet snacking preferences demanding less sodium. Such offerings illustrate how considerations like texture, solubility, and flavor synergy define product categories in the pea protein segment.

Additionally, an emerging class of dehydrated soup mixes relies on refined pea protein isolates to provide creaminess without dairy derivatives. A brand named Soupergirl unveiled a new line of packaged soups in 2024, featuring an isolate that helps maintain structure during freezing and reheating in the pea protein ingredients market. In parallel, a vegan cheese alternative firm, Daiya, experimented with pea-based proteins in select pilot runs to reduce reliance on coconut oil for solidification. Meanwhile, beverage manufacturers such as Rebbl have tested pea protein ingredients to create shelf-stable shakes with minimal separation. These specialized products demonstrate how pea protein can be tailored to meet a variety of packaging, storage, and consumer taste requirements within the rapidly expanding plant-based sector.

Roquette Freres Le Romarin and DSM Market Control Over 39% Market Share

Roquette Freres Le Romarin has maintained a longstanding reputation for pioneering pea protein ingredients market with consistent focus on product purity and functional precision. Its large-scale processing facility in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, produces a robust range of isolates used by several multinational food manufacturers seeking allergen-friendly formulations. In 2023, Roquette introduced a new isolate line tailored specifically for infant nutrition, demonstrating its dedication to early-life dietary applications. It also developed direct supply agreements with local pea farmers in Alberta to ensure dependable quality and traceability. Another notable highlight is its research team's development of advanced fractionation techniques that significantly minimize beany off-flavors in final products. As a result, global clients look to Roquette for stable supply chains and in-depth technical training sessions that streamline product conceptualization.

DSM, on the other hand, thrives in th pea protein ingredients market by combining scientific expertise with extensive market reach. In 2024, it unveiled a specialty enzyme blend designed to synergize with its proprietary pea protein fraction, enabling smoother textures in ready-to-drink beverages. A dedicated product development unit in Delft, Netherlands, refines new prototypes for plant-based functional foods, ensuring that DSM's pea protein products align with rapidly changing formulation requirements. Additionally, DSM's ingredient library supports cross-functional testing of colors and flavors that complement pea protein's sensory attributes. The combination of a broad distribution network and a disciplined approach to R&D has allowed DSM to secure large contracts with sports nutrition brands. Both Roquette and DSM leverage strong in-house expertise and strategic expansions to maintain their combined influence of over 39% in the pea protein ingredients market, appealing to diverse consumer demands and reinforcing their foothold at the industry's pinnacle.

