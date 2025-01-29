Trump's Executive Orders And Their Impact On US Healthcare

(MENAFN- PRovoke) The recent executive orders introduced by the Administration have profound implications for US healthcare. From restricting coverage for transgender individuals and altering ACA enrollment policies to reinstating the Mexico City Policy and establishing PCAST, these changes are set to reshape the future of healthcare in America. While some measures aim to streamline and control healthcare costs, others may limit access to essential services and support for vulnerable populations. As these policies unfold, ongoing challenges and debates will likely influence their implementation and effectiveness.



Below are eight key executive orders and their potential impacts on both our global and national health systems:



1. U.S. Withdrawal From the World Health Organization (WHO)



Overview: President Trump has announced the U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO), citing concerns over the organization's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, other global health crises, and funding issues. This decision will lead to the reassignment of US personnel working with WHO, halt future US funding, and prompt a review of the 2024 U.S. Global Health Security Strategy.



Implications: The U.S is the largest funder of global health initiatives, contributing significantly through bilateral and multilateral efforts focused on HIV/PEPFAR, Tuberculosis, Family Planning/Reproductive Health, Maternal & Child Health, Nutrition/Feed the Future, and Global Health Security. Although funding levels have remained stable since 2020, U.S. contributions account for 18% of WHO's overall funding. This withdrawal aligns with the administration's broader isolationist policies and signals an“America First” approach to health, marking a shift away from“U.S. health diplomacy.” Additionally, CDC employees will lose access to global data provided by WHO, which is crucial for informing health programming and policy for both public and private health officials.



2. Changes to COVID-19 Policies & Pandemic Preparedness



Overview: President Trump has revoked several policies implemented by the Biden administration aimed at addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and preparing for future infectious disease outbreaks. These 2021 policies were designed to enhance COVID-19 testing, research into treatments, provide economic relief, and improve international cooperation in the event of another pandemic.



Implications: Many of Trump's health appointees have raised concerns among pharmaceutical executives due to their limited medical or public health backgrounds and skepticism towards the industry and its products. With both private and public organizations at heightened alert for climate-related zoonotic and vector-borne disease outbreaks, the focus is shifting from if to when the next pandemic will occur. The administration's rollback of preparedness measures could lead public health officials to emphasize the risks associated with insufficient preparedness and the need for a coordinated response to future health threats.



3. Rescission of Prescription Drug Cost Reduction Order



Overview: This executive order rescinds President Biden's initiative aimed at lowering prescription drug costs for Americans. It halts plans to cap prices for certain generic drugs under Medicare and suspends models intended to negotiate pricing for high-cost therapies.



Implications: By undoing one of Biden's signature programs, this move is expected to provoke strong reactions from seniors and advocacy organizations concerned about drug pricing and access. Despite Trump's campaign promises not to cut Medicare, the rescission may lead Democrats to use this issue as a rallying cry, especially as they prepare for the 2026 mid-term elections. The administration and Republicans might push further to dismantle the Affordable Care Act (ACA), while Democrats will likely highlight the cost savings and benefits associated with maintaining ACA coverage.



4. Reversal of Racial Equity Policies



Overview: President Trump has reversed several policies from the Biden administration that focused on racial equity. These reversals may impact ongoing efforts to support underserved communities and equitable health initiatives.



Implications: Despite progress in understanding health equity and its importance in informing policies and programs aimed at improving community health, the administration's reversals could hinder these efforts. Government programs may be restricted from using terms like“social drivers” and“social determinants” of health, instead adopting broader language such as“access.” The focus may shift towards different geographic areas, such as rural communities. However, private, non-profit, and NGO sectors are expected to continue advocating for health equity.



5. Removal of LGBTQ+ Protections



Overview: Changes have been made to health and education policies that establish protections for LGBTQ+ individuals, with a specific focus on transgender rights. The administration announced that the U.S. government will recognize“only two genders, male and female.”



Implications: In a post-Roe environment, the Trump campaign has used LGBTQ+ issues as a wedge to solidify support among right-leaning social issue voters. This approach places immense pressure on the LGBTQ+ community, raising physical, mental, and emotional health concerns for transgender individuals and their families. With the U.S. vs. Skrmetti case pending before the Supreme Court and the new executive orders potentially impacting coverage for government employees and those enrolled in government programs, transgender healthcare coverage is expected to remain a key focus for the Trump Administration. However, these policies will likely face ongoing legal challenges.



6. Affordable Care Act (ACA) Enrollment Changes



Overview: President Trump has rescinded President Biden's executive order that extended enrollment periods for ACA plans in most states and provided additional funding for third-party assistance with ACA insurance enrollment. These measures had previously increased enrollment by approximately 24 million people, largely due to enhanced government subsidies that reduced premium costs.



Implications: While ACA enrollment had been steadily growing since its inception, President Trump has consistently made dismantling the ACA a central issue in his campaigns. By limiting enrollment periods, the administration targets those who most need coverage-such as individuals losing jobs, relocating, having children, or experiencing other life changes that necessitate sudden changes in coverage. Reduced enrollment numbers may lead the administration and Republicans to push for the complete repeal of the ACA. Conversely, Democrats are likely to emphasize the cost savings and benefits associated with maintaining ACA coverage.



7. Funding Restrictions for NGOs: Reinstatement of the Mexico City Policy



Overview: President Trump has reinstated the Mexico City Policy (MCP), also known as the "global gag rule." This policy restricts U.S. federal funding for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that provide abortion services, counseling, or referrals, even if these services are legal in their respective countries. The MCP primarily affects international organizations receiving U.S. global health assistance.



Implications: U.S. health agencies may find it more challenging to collaborate with international partners that offer comprehensive reproductive health services, including abortion-related care. Organizations facing funding cuts might struggle to sustain their operations, potentially disrupting supply chains for medical supplies that are relevant to U.S. healthcare providers. This policy shift aligns with the administration's broader approach to foreign aid and reproductive health services.



8. Establishment of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST)



Overview: This Executive Order establishes the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST). As written, the primary goal of PCAST is to assemble experts from universities, businesses, and government to advise the President on critical issues related to science, technology, education, and innovation. PCAST will consist of up to 24 members, including government officials and experts from outside the federal government.



Implications for Healthcare:



While the Executive Order covers various fields of science and technology, its impact on healthcare is significant:



Advancements in Medical Technology: PCAST can guide policies that promote the development and integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in healthcare, enhancing diagnostics, treatment plans, and patient care.

Research and Development: PCAST can influence funding allocations for medical research, potentially leading to breakthroughs in areas such as cancer treatment, genetic therapies, and innovative medical devices. Policy Guidance: By advising on science and technology policies, PCAST can help ensure that healthcare advancements are implemented safely and ethically, supporting the overall improvement of the healthcare system.

Additionally, although not covered by the eight executive orders listed above, President Trump referred to a“chronic disease epidemic” in his inaugural address without outlining specific measures to address it. Current policies-particularly those related to cost controls and coverage limitations-could present challenges in effectively managing chronic disease challenges. This situation underscores the importance of prioritizing chronic disease management to improve long-term health outcomes and control healthcare costs.



Carrie Jones is founder and CEO of JPA Health.

