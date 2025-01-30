Lightstar Renewables Launches New Web Page For Tuytenbridge Road Community Solar Project In Ulster, NY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Information on the site dismantles misunderstandings, clarifies project scope, answers FAQs, and highlights the project's environmental and economic benefits.

ULSTER, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightstar Renewables announces the launch of a dedicated web page for the Tuytenbridge Road Community Solar Project in the Town of Ulster, NY. Designed to foster transparency and community engagement, this resource provides answers to frequently asked questions, refutes project misconceptions, and highlights the environmental and economic benefits of this transformative project.

Empowering a Greener Future

The Tuytenbridge Road Community Solar Project, a 4.1 MWac solar energy facility developed through Tuytenbridge PV LLC, embodies the promise of clean, accessible, and cost-effective energy for the local community. By subscribing to the Community Solar program, residents and businesses can enjoy reliable power at discounted rates compared to traditional utility providers-lightening energy costs while reducing the region's carbon footprint.

The project is uniquely designed to benefit low- to moderate-income (LMI) residents with annual savings exceeding $56,000. Additionally, it will prevent over 3,100 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually-equivalent to conserving 3,110 acres of U.S. forests or planting over 51,000 tree seedlings every year for a decade.

Commitment to Environmental Stewardship

True to Lightstar's mission of sustainability and partnership, the project prioritizes responsible land use and environmental conservation. Key measures include:



Minimized Land Impact: Only 35% of the 70-acre parcel will be used for the solar array, preserving sensitive areas such as wetlands and forests.

Wildlife Protection: Comprehensive studies (found on the new project web page) in consultation with NYSDEC confirm that the project will have no impact on protected species, such as bald eagles and northern long-eared bats. Decommissioning Plan: At the end of its operational life, the solar equipment will be removed, and the site can return to its natural state or be repurposed as the landowner chooses, ensuring long-term ecological balance.

Collaboration as the Cornerstone

"We're committed to creating renewable energy solutions that truly resonate with the values of the communities we serve," said Olivia Feldman, Development Manager at Lightstar. "By collaborating with local authorities, environmental groups, and landowners, we've designed a project that bridges environmental stewardship with tangible economic benefits. We respect the town's rich history while eagerly looking toward the future."

The chosen site-privately owned land leased from DSC Sisters, Inc.-was selected with careful consideration to both strategic viability and community concerns. Extensive visual and environmental evaluations (found on the new project web page) demonstrate minimal public visibility and adherence to all Town of Ulster zoning regulations.

A Resource at Your Fingertips

The newly launched web page offers comprehensive, detailed insights to address frequently asked questions regarding the project. Visitors can explore topics including environmental assessments, project visuals, and the benefits of the Community Solar program. Access the web page here:

Join the Conversation

Lightstar is committed to engaging with the Ulster community throughout the project's development. We encourage residents, stakeholders, and energy enthusiasts to explore this comprehensive resource and to check back frequently for updates and project news. Together, we can build a cleaner, greener, and more resilient future.

About Lightstar Renewables

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Boston, Lightstar Renewables is a trailblazer in the development of community solar solutions. With over 1 gigawatt (GW) of projects completed or in development, Lightstar remains committed to providing clean energy solutions that benefit people, the land, and the planet. Learn more at

For further updates, or for press inquiries, contact Meghan Welborn, Director of Marketing and PR at Lightstar at [email protected] or visit the website at lightstar

