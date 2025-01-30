Saudi, Russian Fms Discuss Bilateral Ties

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah spoke with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the relations between their two countries. In a phone conversation, initiated by Lavrov on Thursday, both sides exchanged views on regional issues of common concern, according to a statement from the Saudi Foreign ash

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.