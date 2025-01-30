Indicium Launches Unity Catalog Migration Solution For Databricks Customers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The solution helps businesses achieve centralized data governance and enhance compliance, while unlocking operational efficiency across multiple workspaces

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indicium , a global data services consultancy, announces the Unity Catalog Migration, a new solution enabling unified governance of data and AI assets within Databricks, simplifying access, compliance and management across an organization.

Large enterprises face fragmented data governance and compliance risks, and inefficiencies in metadata management, often compounded by the limitations of legacy metastores like Hive or older Databricks implementations. These limitations hinder scalability, complicate compliance efforts and delay advanced analytics adoption. Moreover, as Databricks shifts its focus to Unity Catalog as the unified governance solution, customers who do not migrate risk losing access to new features, such as Python UDFs, Delta Sharing enhancements, and automated lineage tracking, making their infrastructure increasingly outdated and less competitive.

Indicium has addressed these issues with a solution that integrates AI and advanced tools such as the Unity Catalog Extension, Databricks CLI, REST APIs and Delta Sharing to enable seamless migration of existing data catalogs to Unity Catalog. The Indicium approach delivers:



Centralized Access Control: Indicium implements a unified platform to administer data access policies across multiple workspaces, ensuring consistent security and governance with minimal overhead.

Standards-Compliant Security: Indicium utilizes a security model based on ANSI SQL, enabling administrators to define permissions at all levels (catalogs, schemas, tables, views) using familiar, industry-standard syntax.

Built-in Auditing and Lineage: The Indicium solution automatically captures user-level audit logs and end-to-end data lineage, providing transparency and simplifying compliance efforts.

Improved Migration Efficiency: Using tools like the UCX Tool, the Indicium solution reduces migration timelines and manual tasks by up to 50%, ensuring a seamless transition with minimal disruption.

Scalability and Flexibility: Indicium's solution offers secure, cross-workspace data sharing with Delta Sharing, supporting multi-cloud environments and future-proofing a company's governance strategy.

Data Discovery and Usability: Companies can improve data accessibility by enabling tagging, documentation and a search interface, allowing data consumers to quickly find and leverage governed data assets. System Tables Access: Indicium's solution simplifies operational data management by enabling easy access to system tables, including audit logs, billable usage and lineage, improving resource utilization.



Indicium Unity Catalog Migration is a core part of Indicium's Data Migration portfolio, designed to streamline the transition from existing metastores, such as Hive, to Databricks Unity Catalog, enabling centralized governance and compliance. Unity Catalog Migration is designed for tech leaders, engineers and data architects, as well as analysts, product managers, compliance and governance teams, who prioritize centralized data governance, seamless collaboration and scalable platforms. It supports their objectives of enabling advanced analytics, ensuring compliance and creating a foundation for future-ready data ecosystems.

“Unity Catalog Migration is the ideal solution for organizations aiming to centralize data governance, accelerate implementation and future-proof their data platforms,” said Daniel Avancini, Chief Data Officer at Indicium.“By leveraging pre-defined frameworks and AI-driven accelerators it delivers measurable results, such as a 30% improvement in governance efficiency and data accuracy compared to legacy metastores, while ensuring full customer ownership and avoiding vendor lock-in.”

Indicium offers flexible engagement models for Unity Catalog Migration, including complimentary pre-sales assessments, live demos, fixed-scope pilots, comprehensive implementations and ongoing support. Pricing adapts to the scope and complexity of each engagement, with potential funding options through Databricks partnerships.

About Indicium

Indicium is a leading global AI & data services company specializing in data modernization and AI transformation for enterprises. With a customer-first, agnostic approach, we design solutions to fit each client's unique needs that creates a foundation for scale and data-driven optimization. Backed by 7+ years of experience and 600+ projects, our platform-driven methodology ensures consistent quality while empowering teams through training to meet the evolving needs of the business. More info at .

Contact:

Kevin Wolf

