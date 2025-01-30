The Rising Threat Of EW In Europe: Infinidome To Unveil Its New Anti-Jamming Module At Xponential Europe 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anti-Jamming Solutions for Unmanned Systems

Lighter, Smaller, Stronger.

The unmanned systems is evolving rapidly, with many platforms across various industries relying on GNSS signals for navigation, positioning, and timing.

- Omer Sharar, infiniDome CEO

ISRAEL, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As electronic warfare (EW) threats intensify across Europe, ensuring resilient navigation for UAVs and autonomous systems has become a growing priority. The defense industry is witnessing a significant shift, moving from large, complex drones to agile, mass-produced UAVs. However, this transition presents a new challenge: protecting navigation systems from evolving GNSS interference.

infiniDome , a leading provider of GNSS protection technology, will present its latest innovations at Xponential Europe 2025 in Düsseldorf, showcasing solutions designed to enhance UAV operational resilience in contested environments.

Among its key developments, infiniDome will unveil GPSdome-SunStone, a next-generation anti-jamming module tailored for small UAVs and compact platforms. Weighing between 50g and 100g, the module provides robust protection against GNSS interference, ensuring mission continuity even in high-threat scenarios.

"Today's UAV industry demands not just agility and scalability, but also robust navigation resiliency," said Omer Sharar, CEO of infiniDome. "With SunStone, we are delivering a field-upgradable solution that meets the challenges of modern electronic warfare and adapts to future threats."

The launch of GPSdome-SunStone follows a series of major milestones for infiniDome, including a significant contract in Western Europe, deployments in active conflict zones, and integrations into manned and unmanned platforms-from aerial photography aircraft to Black Hawk helicopters. With global defense investments in UAV technology set to increase in 2025, infiniDome's latest advancements reinforce the growing demand for proven, flexible anti-jamming solutions in today's rapidly evolving operational landscape.

