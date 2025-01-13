Q'apel Medical Announces CE Mark Approval For Armadillo Selectflextm Neurovascular Access System

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Neurovascular access can be

extremely challenging.

The tortuous

anatomy

requires flexibility

to navigate the tight twists and turns, however, flexible access catheters tend to lack the support and stability

required for

device

delivery once

positioned,"

commented Pascal

Jabbour,

MD,

FAANS, FACS,

FAHA, The Angela and Richard T. Clark Distinguished Professor of Neurological Surgery and Radiology, Division Chief of

Neurovascular Surgery

& Endovascular Neurosurgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. "Armadillo provides a one-and-done solution that simplifies access

procedures. It is designed to place full control in the hands of the operator as it allows users to transform the catheter from highly trackable to highly supportive as needed throughout the procedure with the simple injection or withdrawal of just 0.2cc of saline."

The Armadillo Neurovascular Access System with SelectFlexTM Technology delivers the versatility required

for

physicians

to

confidently

tackle a

wide

range

of

neurovascular

interventions.

Regardless of access site, the low-profile 7F catheter enables a biaxial approach to accelerate delicate interventions and eliminate the complexity and cost of conventional tri-axial configurations.

"The Armadillo Neurovascular Access System with SelectFlexTM Technology addresses the shortcomings of currently available neurovascular access catheters. We believe it provides a novel option that allows hospitals to standardize device usage, decrease inventory constraints and reduce

cost per procedure," stated Jodie Fam, CEO of Q'Apel Medical. "I thank our incredible team for their efforts to achieve this critical milestone. We look forward to building upon Armadillo's U.S. commercial success as we prepare to expand our international portfolio and deliver this meaningful solution

to

the

European

market,

and

others,

in

the

coming

months."

About

Q'Apel Medical:

Q'Apel Medical

is

revolutionizing

neurovascular

interventions.

Inspired by

the

evolving

needs

of

our customers,

our

novel

approach

allows

us

to

solve

clinical

challenges

where

others

fall

short.

We are up for the task, the more complex the better. Our team thrives on creating high quality uniquely

engineered

products, designed

in

partnership

with

neurovascular

specialists,

that

address

what

is needed

right

now,

yet

with

the

versatility

to

focus

on

what

is

coming

next. For

more

information, visit

.

