Liquid Handling System Market To Reach USD 6.95 Billion By 2032 With A CAGR Of 5.77% Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Liquid Handling System Market

Liquid Handling System Expands with Rising in Labs, AI Integration, and Growing Demand for High-Throughput Drug Discovery Solutions.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Liquid Handling System Market size was valued at USD 4.20 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.95 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.77% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.Advancements and Growth in the Liquid Handling Systems Market: Key Drivers and TrendsLiquid handling systems are essential in laboratories for the precise dispensing, transfer, and analysis of liquids, playing a pivotal role in applications such as sample preparation, drug discovery, and diagnostic testing. The market for these systems has experienced significant growth, driven by technological advancements, including automation and integration with advanced analytics software, which enhance efficiency and accuracy in laboratory processes. The increasing demand from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors for high-throughput screening and assay development has further propelled market expansion. Additionally, the rising focus on research and development across academic and industrial laboratories, particularly in genomics, proteomics, and personalized medicine, has contributed to the adoption of liquid handling systems. Stringent regulatory requirements in pharmaceutical and clinical diagnostics sectors have also prompted laboratories to invest in advanced liquid handling technologies to ensure accuracy, reproducibility, and compliance.Get a Sample Report of Liquid Handling System Market @Key Companies:. Thermo Fisher Scientific (E1-ClipTip Electronic Pipette, Multidrop Combi Reagent Dispenser). Eppendorf AG (epMotion 5075, Reference 2 Pipette). Hamilton Company (Microlab STAR, Nimbus). Tecan Group (Fluent, Freedom EVO). PerkinElmer (Janus G3, Sciclone G3). Agilent Technologies (Bravo Automated Liquid Handling Platform, VWorks Automation Software). Beckman Coulter (Biomek i5, Biomek 4000). Gilson (PIPETMAN, TRACKMAN Connected). Sartorius (Picus Pipette, Tacta Pipette). Integra Biosciences (VOYAGER Adjustable Tip Spacing Pipette, VIAFLO Pipette). Corning Incorporated (Lambda EliteTouch Pipettor, Corning LSET Liquid Handler). Hudson Robotics (Micro10x, SOLO Automated Pipettor). Labcyte (Echo 525, Echo 655). Analytik Jena (CyBio FeliX, CyBio Well Vario). BioTek Instruments (MultiFlo FX, EL406 Washer Dispenser). Formulatrix (Mantis, Tempest). Andrew Alliance (A Waters Company) (Andrew+, OneLab Software). Aurora Biomed (VERSA 1100, VERSA 10). Fluidigm Corporation (Juno System, Biomark HD). Opentrons (OT-2, OT-3)Technological advancements in automation have revolutionized liquid handling systems, improving efficiency, accuracy, and scalability across various industries.Technological advancements in automation have greatly transformed liquid handling systems, enhancing their efficiency and accuracy. The development of sophisticated robotic systems, automation software, and seamless integration capabilities has streamlined processes, enabling faster and more precise liquid handling. These innovations have reduced human error, increased throughput, and improved reproducibility in research and laboratory settings. With the ability to handle large volumes of samples and complex workflows, automated systems have become indispensable in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and diagnostics. As automation continues to evolve, it fosters greater innovation in liquid handling, accelerating research and driving market growth by meeting the growing demand for efficiency and precision in scientific experiments.Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included are:By Type. Manual. Electronic. AutomatedBy Product. Pipettes. Manual Pipettes. Electronic Pipettes. Dispensers. Burettes. Automated Workstation. Microplate Readers. Consumables. OthersBy Application. Drug Discovery. Clinical Diagnostics. Cancer and Genomics Research. OthersBy End-use. Diagnostic Centers. Research and Academic Institutes. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry. OthersDominance of Drug Discovery in 2023: Market Growth Driven by R&D Investments and Outsourcing TrendsBy Product: The drug discovery segment dominated with the market share over 38% in 2023, driven by increased investments in research and development (R&D), particularly within the biopharma sector. This sector is focusing on the development of novel therapeutics for chronic diseases, further boosting market growth. Additionally, the trend of outsourcing drug discovery processes is gaining traction. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly relying on external partners to accelerate drug development, reduce costs, and access specialized expertise. This shift towards outsourcing is expected to continue propelling the market's lucrative growth, making it a key driver of the industry's expansion in the coming years.Buy Full Research Report on Liquid Handling System Market 2024-2032 @North America's 44% Market Share in 2023: A Dominance Fueled by R&D and Industry Giants, with Europe's Growth on the HorizonNorth America region dominated with the market share over 44% in 2023, driven by its well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, along with a highly developed healthcare infrastructure. The region's dominance is further reinforced by increasing public and private investment in research and development (R&D). Major pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and AbbVie, are making significant contributions to R&D, particularly in areas like personalized medicine and advanced oncology treatments. Government funding from organizations like the National Institutes of Health (NIH) supports these efforts, ensuring North America's leadership in global health innovation.Europe is poised for the highest growth from 2024 to 2032, fueled by a growing focus on personalized medicine and advancements in genomics. Both public and private investments are propelling this growth, with leading companies such as AstraZeneca and BioNTech making significant strides in cancer research and vaccine development. European research collaborations, including the Horizon Europe program, are accelerating drug discovery and genomics research, further boosting the region's contribution to biotechnology innovation.Recent Developments:. In February 2023: Agilent introduced an on-deck thermal cycler for its Bravo NGS platform. The thermal cycler attachment integrates thermal cycling into the automated liquid handling process, enhancing capabilities in next-generation sequencing, PCR, and cell-based applications.. In May 2023: Opentrons launched the Opentrons Flex robot, a cost-effective liquid-handling robot designed for research labs of all sizes. The robot is engineered to democratize access to automation, offering researchers an affordable solution for enhancing laboratory efficiency.. In December 2023: Hudson Robotics and Art Robbins Instruments acquired Tomtec Inc., a leader in automated liquid handling systems for mass spectrometry sample preparation. This acquisition is expected to expand their product portfolio and enhance capabilities in the liquid handling space.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

