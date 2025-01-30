JVP criticizes executive order, calling it crackdown on free speech

(MENAFN) Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) strongly condemned an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, which aims to facilitate the deportation of pro-Palestinian student activists. The organization described the move as part of a "violent crusade" that threatens freedom of speech and political dissent in the United States.



In a statement on social media, JVP expressed its disgust with the executive order, which they view as an attempt to silence opposition to US-backed Israeli actions in Gaza. They called it a "vile" initiative aimed at undermining democratic freedoms and curbing protest movements, especially those arising in response to Israel's military operations, which have resulted in the deaths of over 47,000 people in Gaza.



The executive order allows the US government to use legal measures, including prosecution and deportation, against individuals accused of anti-Semitic harassment. This action primarily targets student-led anti-war demonstrations that have been gaining traction on college campuses across the country due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The order aims to combat anti-Semitism, but JVP argues that it is being exploited by right-wing groups to advance their political agenda.



JVP called on elected officials and university administrators to reject the order, warning that it could hinder the broader movement for Palestinian liberation in the US and potentially be used to suppress other progressive causes. They vowed to resist what they called an "authoritarian" and "unconstitutional" measure.

