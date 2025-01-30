Eritrea: Agricultural Production In The Southern Region

(MENAFN- APO Group)

At an activity assessment meeting held on 27 January in Mendefera, it was reported that significant agricultural production was registered in 2024. The report was presented by the Department of and Land in the Southern Region.

Mr. Yemane Abay, Director General of the office, stated that the commendable achievements were the result of coordinated efforts by farmers and various institutions, combined with abundant rainfall. He indicated that out of the 167,000 hectares of cultivated land, 80% was allocated to various crops, while the remaining land was used for oil crops.

Regarding vegetables and fruits farming, Mr. Yemane reported a 10% increase compared to the previous year. He also mentioned that a variety of improved seeds had been distributed to farmers.

Furthermore, Mr. Yemane highlighted the extensive water and soil conservation activities carried out in the region. The construction of a dam in Adew'ala, Mai-Mine sub-zone, has been completed, while new dams are under construction in the sub-zones of Dekemhare, Adi-Keih, and Mendefera.

Participants engaged in extensive discussions on the issues raised at the meeting and adopted various recommendations.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Habteab Tesfatsion, Governor of the region, called on agricultural experts in all sub-zones to work in coordination to enhance agricultural production and conduct extensive water and soil conservation efforts.

