Magnera To Report 2025 First Quarter Results On February 6Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnera (NYSE: MAGN) expects to release its 2025 first quarter results prior to trading on the New York on Thursday, February 6, 2025. The release will be available shortly thereafter on Magnera's website at .

In conjunction with its release, Magnera's Executive team will hold a call to discuss the 2025 first quarter results at 10:00am (ET) on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

What: 2025 Q1 Magnera Financial Results, Q&A and Webcast

When: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Telco: Pre-register (click here to receive dial-in and unique pin for Q&A)

Webcast: Listen in option (live and replay)

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website Investor Relations - Magnera .

About Magnera

Magnera Corporation (NYSE: MAGN) was formed from the spinoff and merger of Berry Global Inc.'s Health, Hygiene and Specialties Global Nonwovens and Films Business with Glatfelter Corporation. The combined company serves 1,000+ customers worldwide, offering a wide range of products, including components for absorbent hygiene products, protective apparel, wipes, specialty building and construction products, and products serving the food and beverage industry.

Magnera's purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. For more than 160 years, the company has delivered the material solutions their partners need to thrive. Through economic upheaval, global pandemics and changing end-user needs, we have consistently found ways to solve problems and exceed expectations. The distinct scale and comprehensive portfolio of products brings customers more materials and choices. With a combined legacy of resilience, Magnera builds personal partnerships that withstand an ever-changing world.

Contacts

Magnera Corporation

Investor Relations: Robert Weilminster, ...